What's hot this weekend

25 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running
• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.
• The Project Room (Jenner Street, Windhoek) host the exhibition Hokverhale – Navigating a Lockdown by Rudolf Seibeb until 4 July.

Thursday 25 June
• 18:30 The Future Females (although not for women!) takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop. Hurry, there are only a few more tickets are left!

Friday 26 June
• 18:00 & 20:30 Riaan Smit live at The Wolfshack in Windhoek. Tickets: N$100 - bookings essential.

Saturday 27 June
• 08:00 Finkenstein Bush Market (at the Finkenstein Estate), with arts, crafts, leather products, homemade delicacies, plants, second hand items, food and drinks, until 14:00.
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
• 17:00 The SPCA in Windhoek hosts a Cats cake and coffee adoption day until 17:00. Give a kitty a forever home at only N$530 adoptiop fee (for cats over 6 months old). For more info or to donate cake and coffee, please contact 061 238 654 or [email protected]

Tuesday 30 June
• 19:00 Enjoy classical music performed by Namibian artists Eike Coetzee (viola), Gretel Coetzee (soprano) and Ebbie Becker (piano) via livestream on Facebook (@German Embassy Windhoek) and YouTube (@GretelCoetzee). They will be performing works by Bach, Mahler, Brahms and Namibian composer Engelhardt //Unaeb.

Friday 3 July
• 14:00 The second edition of Camp Rock takes place at Steinheim Game Farm (45km west of Windhoek on the C26 Kupferberg Pass), featuring performances by Riaan Smit, Adam, PD Stoman, Vaughn Ahrens, Jacob & Taylor, Trippin’ on Cables, Wouter and ShadowKatz. Camping: N$500 per person for 2 nights, N$200 (4x4 track) per car, open river camping, bring & braai and fire wood, big bonfire. Music continues until Sunday, 5 July. Tickets via PayBuddy. Info: [email protected]
• 19:00 Goethe Stage livestream / online short films premiere of three short films written, directed and produced by young Namibian filmmakers: The Game by Jenny Kandenge, Mukumo by Namafu Amutse and Sacred Placed by Lloyd Winini. The live streaming includes a Q&A session.

Saturday 4 July
• 08:00 Farmer’s market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Fun for the kids, lots of fresh produce and home-made products. Entry: N$5, children and pensioners free. Info Esme @ 081 277 8766.

Sunday 19 July
• 07:00 NamibRe Windhoek City Run (42, 21 & 10km) starting at the Zoo Park. Info: Charles @ 081 124 9471 or [email protected]

Saturday 25 July
• 07:00 Avis Xtrail (7 & 16km) at the Avis Dam / Eagle’s Nest. Info Yvonne at 081 142 9966 or [email protected]

Sunday 6 September
• 07:00 Citi Dash, starting at the Zoo Park. Online registrations open.

