What's hot this weekend
02 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment
• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.
• The Project Room (Jenner Street, Windhoek) host the exhibition Hokverhale – Navigating a Lockdown by Rudolf Seibeb, until 4 July.
Recurring events
• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation. Entrance is free.
• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00. Entrance: N$20 for adults, children and pensioners free.
Friday 3 July
• 14:00 The second edition of Camp Rock takes place at Steinheim Game Farm (45km west of Windhoek on the C26 Kupferberg Pass), featuring performances by Riaan Smit, Adam, PD Stoman, Vaughn Ahrens, Jacob & Taylor, Trippin’ on Cables, Wouter and ShadowKatz. Camping: N$500 per person for 2 nights, N$200 (4x4 track) per car, open river camping, bring & braai and fire wood, big bonfire. Music continues until Sunday, 5 July. Tickets via PayBuddy. Info: [email protected]
• 19:00 Goethe Stage livestream / online short films premiere of three short films written, directed and produced by young Namibian filmmakers: The Game by Jenny Kandenge, Mukumo by Namafu Amutse and Sacred Placed by Lloyd Winini. The live streaming includes a Q&A session.
Saturday 4 July
• 08:00 Farmer’s market at the Windhoek show grounds until 13:00. Fun for the kids, lots of fresh produce and home-made products. Entry: N$5, children and pensioners free. Info Esme @ 081 277 8766.
• 08:00 Car boot sale (no clothing!) at Joe’s Beerhouse in Windhoek. Pre-owned goods in good condition for sale at bargain prices.
• 10:00 Enjoy a fun-filled morning at Urban Camp in Windhoek at their Frühschoppen, with ice cold beer and live music, along with traditional German dishes like schnitzel, leberkäse, weisswurst, rohack brötchen and pretzels.
Monday 6 July
• 09:00 The Namibia Craft Centre hosts a Lifestyle Showcase where you can come and explore beautiful Namibian handcrafted items until 17:00.
Saturday 11 July
• 15:30 Skyline Soul Session at the rooftop of the Namibian Independence Memorial Museum, hosted by Mammoth Events. Tickets: N$100, includes a CRUZ Vodka and Monster cocktail.
Saturday 18 July
• 08:00 The 12th annual Namibgrens MTB takes place, however the whole weekend can be enjoyed on the guest farm. The race includes three challenging, but fun routes: 13km, 38km and 70km combining mountainous terrain with stretches of savannah.
Sunday 19 July
• 07:00 NamibRe Windhoek City Run (42, 21 & 10km) starting at the Zoo Park. Info: Charles @ 081 124 9471 or [email protected]
Saturday 25 July
• 07:00 Avis Xtrail (7 & 16km) at the Avis Dam / Eagle’s Nest. Info Yvonne at 081 142 9966 or [email protected]
• 08:00 Sunrise Walk for Cancer starting at the DTS Sport Field in Windhoek. Participation: N$20 per person, for which you receive a colourful ribbon and a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water. Get your tickets at the CAN head office in Windhoek ([email protected] or 061 237740) or from 07:30 before the walk.
Thursday 30 July
• 18:00 The next Future Females Windhoek meet takes place at the Vintage Coffee Shop and is themed Manage your Mindset & Money Through Covid-19. Info: Adel Oosthuizen at 081 124 5301 or [email protected] Tickets: N$65 – N$110 via Webtickets.
Sunday 6 September
• 07:00 Citi Dash, starting at the Zoo Park. Online registrations open.
8 August
• 08:00 Family Jukskei Day in support of the Cancer Association at the Khomas Jukskei Club in Olympia. Teams of four can enter for N$600. Great prizes up for grabs. Cash bar and food stands will be available. Info: Lizelle at 061 237740 or [email protected]
Friday 18 September
• 15:00 Kalahari Vastrap at Varm Vernoica hosted by Aru Game Lodges, featuring various musicians including Africa’s “queen of rock & roll”. More info in due course.
Saturday 10 October
• 15:00 Sound for Sight at the Doc Jubber hockey fields in Windhoek. This year’s theme is Vision 2020 and features performances by Fokofpolisiekar, Echo Vision, Blikweg, G-String, Vaughn Ahrens, Rick Coury and others. Tickets: Webtickets