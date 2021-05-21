Wheels for drought relief

Pictured FLTR are Paulus Nevonga (NBL driver), Rene Botes (Namibia Drought Relief), and Gerhard Tredoux (NBL Manager: National Distribution). Photo contributed

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) extended its support to Namibia Drought Relief by offering its transportation services to deliver fodder to farmers across the country who have been severely impacted by the drought.

NBL began transporting the first of a series of truckloads of fodder to farmers who find themselves in dire straits.

Namibia Drought Relief started in 2016 by providing fodder to farmers in the drought-stricken south of the country. Although much of Namibia received good rains this year, the north-western and southern areas of the country were not as fortunate. These are the areas that Namibia Drought Relief intends to reach, along with farmers in need in other areas, with the contribution of NBL’s transportation services.

Sharing his pleasure for the opportunity to contribute to the relief efforts, Marco Wenk, NBL Managing Director (MD) stated, “It is important that we come together to tackle challenges that affect us all, and in this case that means supporting our farmers. We are only glad to share our transport capabilities, with our dedicated drivers at the wheel, to assist in providing fodder where it is needed to keep key farming operations going.”

Henriette le Grange, project manager of Namibia Drought Relief, expressed her appreciation for the assistance received: “This is such a blessing to Namibia Drought Relief, and we thank NBL from the bottom of our hearts. Without them, we couldn’t have done as much as we have done in 2021. The same gratitude goes to all the farmers who donated grass, and the rest of my team, especially Rene Botes, who made the logistics possible, ensuring we deliver a trustworthy service to our farmers.”

Namibia Drought Relief calls on other organisations and individuals to join these collective efforts, in whatever capacity they may be able to, to support farmers nationally.

