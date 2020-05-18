When all you have to do is do good

18 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected]
Dedicated to the idea of doing good, an organisation was born to contribute towards the cultivation of a community spirit of kindness, compassion, positivity and philanthropy.

The aim of Do Good Namibia is to create a platform for connecting individuals and businesses to the causes they care about, as well as offering support and exposure for those who run charitable organisations. “Our aim is to do this in a variety of ways including using social media and digital marketing to create awareness about the various organisations doing good in our communities and connecting people to these causes by sharing events and opportunities to donate, volunteer, or assist these organisations,” says Edith of the organisation.

They are in the process of creating an accessible online database of Namibian non-profit organisations, non-governmental organisations and charitable organisations, making it easier for anyone to find the right organisationto donate their time, skills, money and goods to. “This will also enable these organisations to have an online presence without necessarily having to establish their own websites,” she says.

The idea came about while Edith was still living in Cape Town, where a homeless shelter had set up large bins at a local shop for clothing donations. “It wasn’t temporary or for a specific clothing drive but is permanently stationed outside the store. I came to appreciate not only the ease and convenience of such an arrangement,” she says.

She believes Namibians have the capacity and willingness to do some good and help those less fortunate, but often do not know where to start or are overwhelmed and distracted by everyday life. “I believe fellow Namibians have the capacity and are able and willing to assist to benefit individuals and organisations who already are doing great work in Namibia.”

In future, they hope to be able to offer assistance, support and resources to Namibians who would like to start NGOs or NPOs of their own or are currently running one. Edith explains that their overall mission is to make it easier and more convenient for fellow Namibians to support charitable organisations and help those in need, and in the process to encourage a spirit of kindness and compassion amongst Namibians from all walks of life.

As a new organisation, they would love to grow their social media community to magnify the reach and impact.“Namibians can share projects, charity drives, and good deeds with us. You can do this by tagging us in photos or posts or using the hashtag #DoGoodNamibia. For those running charitable organisations, we encourage you to join our growing database by visiting https://forms.gle/F8TW6GjsZWQbHrrUA.

For more information, you can reach Edith at [email protected]

