When and how to apply for an Agribank loan

11 March 2022 | Banking

Agribank is inundated with enquiries from public members on whether one can apply for an Agribank loan and/or is eligible for various loan products of the bank.
The bank exists to serve all Namibians with interest in agribusiness to enhance growth in agriculture, ensure national food security, promote sustainable employment, and improve overall economic growth.
In serving the Namibian community, Agribank has introduced various schemes with distinct features, through which individuals can access loan products. These features therefore serve as guidance to individuals considering taking up Agribank loans in promoting agriculture related projects in the country.
Once a potential client approaches Agribank, such a client is subjected to a screening process which determines the scheme through which he/she may apply. Overall, there are four schemes through which a client may apply.
1.If you are employed and do not own a fixed property(ies) to serve as collateral, you can apply for a loan under the no-collateral loan scheme, and the monthly repayment will be deducted directly from his/her salary. In this case, your employer needs to have a signed pay-roll deduction agreement with Agribank.
2.Should you be a full-time communal farmer, who has no fixed property(ies) to cede as security or collateral for the loan, you will be advised to apply for a loan under the emerging retail financing product loan scheme.
3.The third scheme is for clients who own a fixed property which they can provide as security in form of fixed properties (house, farmland with title deed, undeveloped erven) or fixed investments.
4.Lastly, should you be a youth between 18 and 35 years of age, or a woman (no age limit) or an agri-professional (no age limit), you can apply under the women and youth loan scheme. Under this scheme, the bank can offer unsecured loans to individuals or entities who do not have collateral, provided there is an offtake agreement in place to be provided by a client.

Other requirements
While there are specific requirements for each scheme, there are also general requirements for all loan products.
These include that applicants must have a clean credit record, they can either be full or part time farmers, should be Namibian citizens with valid identification, passport or driver’s licence and marriage certificate if applicable.
Applicants must also provide quotations from registered dealers/suppliers. In case of companies or co-operatives they should provide audited financial statements, certificate of registration, association agreement, shareholders or directors of the company and must have a registered auditing firm.
Lastly, and in line with its digital innovation strategy, the bank introduced the Sales Automation Initiative (SAI) in March 2021, allowing a transparent on-line application experience that reduce the loan turn-around time. As such, applications can either be online or at any of the branches country-wide.

Similar News

 

How to nurse your credit score back to health...

1 week ago - 02 March 2022 | Banking

The Covid-19 pandemic has put Namibian consumers under major financial pressure. With nearly 15 500 employees losing their jobs in the past two years, many...

What is given, gets given back - Mutumba

2 weeks ago - 22 February 2022 | Banking

In the wake of emerging calls for write-offs of loan repayments for small and medium enterprises issued with the purpose of enhancing Namibia’s development, economic...

Nuwe N$10-banknoot maak se buiging

1 month - 07 February 2022 | Banking

Die Bank of Namibia (BoN) het Vrydag ’n gewysigde N$10-banknoot bekendgestel, met nuwe sekuriteitskenmerke wat die handtekening van die bank se president asook die jaar...

International accolades for RMB

1 month - 03 February 2022 | Banking

The prestigious Global Finance magazine has recognised RMB Namibia as the Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank, and RMB as the Best Bank for Payments...

DBN’s Hellen Amupolo to head Investments Department

1 month - 25 January 2022 | Banking

Former Acting Head of the Development Bank of Namibia’s (DBN) Investments Department, Hellen Amupolo, has been formally promoted to Head. Since joining the bank in...

GIPF biometrics remain suspended

1 month - 10 January 2022 | Banking

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that that their biometric verification system remains suspended.According to the GIPF’s Ignatius Manyando, the country is still experiencing...

Bank while you shop

3 months ago - 08 December 2021 | Banking

Imagine this: You are in a supermarket after 17:00 and then you remember that you need to submit a bank statement to your employer tomorrow...

King promoted to Credit Executive

3 months ago - 01 December 2021 | Banking

Eddie King (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021. King has over ten years of experience in...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

3 months ago - 24 November 2021 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Black Friday: Watch your card!

3 months ago - 19 November 2021 | Banking

Namibia has witnessed an upsurge in online shopping opportunities over the past two years as numerous retailers now offer this option, while a number of...

Latest News

CoW drags Namibia Dairies to...

21 hours ago | Justice

The Windhoek municipality (CoW) is suing Namibia Dairies for N$24.5 million in damages for the dumping of heavy fuel oil that ended up in Windhoek's...

Another cosmic breakthrough for HESS

21 hours ago | Environment

The telescopes of the High-Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) in the Khomas Hochland recently delivered another breakthrough in the world of cosmic science.For the first time...

When and how to apply...

21 hours ago | Banking

Agribank is inundated with enquiries from public members on whether one can apply for an Agribank loan and/or is eligible for various loan products of...

Namfisa wins Diamond arrow

21 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has been awarded the Diamond Arrow Award (first place) for Supervisory Authority in Namibia for its contribution to...

Prime Circle to headline Rock...

1 day - 10 March 2022 | Events

Mindscape Events Namibia in partnership with Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino bring you Rock 'n' Roll Namibia on Saturday, 2 April. Billed as a jam-filled...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

NTE ’22 launched

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Events

Yesterday afternoon saw the official launch of the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) 2022 by the deputy minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Hon. Heather...

Special Olympics Namibia inaugurates refurbished...

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Sports

Special Olympics Namibia (SON) inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre last week, and kicked off a sports day together...

The basic understanding of farming

2 days ago - 10 March 2022 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaFarming is the practice of growing crops and raising livestock for consumption and income generation. It is, however, crucial to understand oneself...

Load More