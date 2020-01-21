When God calls your name

21 January 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel In 2016, a young Namibian girl visited the Logos Hope while it was in Walvis Bay and it changed her life.
Delysia de Koe says that as she stood on board, wandering through the library that the ship is known for, the volunteers caught her eye. “I wanted to do what they did, setting their time and dreams aside to serve God.”
So she did what she thought was needed. “I quit my job, applied to go for training and went to South Africa in 2017,” she says. Her goal is to be obedient to Christ, “to be used by Him to reach others into His everlasting love”.
She committed herself to two years on board the Logos Hope and in this light is currently raising N$15 000 to honour this commitment. This financial support is for accommodation, food and pocket money.
Delysia is thankful to those who have supported her so far, saying, “your open hand that gives is ready to receive”.
For young people who want to do missionary work, Delysia says to start with your personal relationship with God. “If you have a rock strong foundation, the structure will stand. It will be tough, you will be shaken, you may fall but get up, fix your eyes on the One that called you,” she says.
According to Delysia, it may sound near impossible to do all this, but “I always tell people I will only get to the ship if God allows and provides, and guess what, He did!”
If you want to help in supporting Delysia, contact her at 081 740 3880. She will be leaving on the Logos Hope at the end of January.

Similar News

 

Inwoners soek by mekaar insae

5 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Die Facebookblad, Okahandja Today, het besluit om inwoners te nader oor die uitdagings wat in die dorp ondervind word.Volgens die inskrywing vroeër in...

Let’s talk climate change

1 week ago - 17 January 2020 | Local News

The Namibian Chamber of Environment together with the Namibia Scientific Society hosts a talk on climate change on 30 January. The speakers are Prof Rob...

Thaleia steals the show

1 week ago - 16 January 2020 | Local News

Each year, the Hochland Dog Club hosts their annual Top Dog award ceremony to celebrate and to award members for exhibiting and keeping their show...

Rehoboth hou asem op

1 week ago - 15 January 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Inwoners van Rehoboth sit steeds met hul hande in hul hare met talle probleme wat steeds nie aangespreek word nie.Een van die groot...

Soetkoekies vir Valentynsdag

1 week ago - 14 January 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel “Ek moes al baie in my lewe weer van vooraf begin, om saam met my man weer nuwe idees te moet uitdink om...

Poverty tourism – where does it start and end?

1 week ago - 13 January 2020 | Local News

Eva-Marie BornKatutura. A Windhoek suburb that belongs to the city just like the Christuskirche or Joe’s Beerhouse.But often neither tourists nor locals visit the informal...

Cooking up a plan to empower women

1 month - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the LidarFoundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.The...

Saam word mooi gemaak

1 month - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Een mooi gebaar het ’n kettingreaksie op Rehoboth meegebring: Om meisies mooi te maak vir hulle matriekafskeid.Monika van Wyk en haar ma, Memory,...

City sheds light on street renaming process

1 month - 03 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Weeks after residents took to social media to complain about 13 street name changes, the City of Windhoek (CoW) explains the matter at...

Donning their birthday suits

1 month - 28 November 2019 | Local News

Tanja BauseViolence against women and children is a national and global problem. In light of this, three Windhoek ladies – Brigitte Marder-Scheid (63), Frauke Kreitz...

Latest News

Inwoners soek by mekaar insae

5 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Die Facebookblad, Okahandja Today, het besluit om inwoners te nader oor die uitdagings wat in die dorp ondervind word.Volgens die inskrywing vroeër in...

Mahindra se Pik (me) Up...

22 hours ago | Motors

Dirk GallowitzMahindra het sopas hul Pik Up S11 met outomatiese ratkas in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel – die eerste land in die wêreld om dit te doen.Mahindra...

Don’t be a vishing victim

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Big plans for Beatrice

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly...

Starting grade 1 on a...

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Education

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year...

Exercise-wise in today’s world

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Life Style

With the rising cost of living, many struggle to find room in the budget for a gym membership. One way around this, is to convert...

Boost for Katutura projects

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Business

The Katutura East Constituency office handed over equipment worth N$150 000 to eight projects ranging from upholstery, laundry, catering, sewing and tailoring and welding services...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Load More