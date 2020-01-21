When God calls your name

Delysia de Koe during one her missionary programs. Photo: contributed

Yolanda Nel In 2016, a young Namibian girl visited the Logos Hope while it was in Walvis Bay and it changed her life.

Delysia de Koe says that as she stood on board, wandering through the library that the ship is known for, the volunteers caught her eye. “I wanted to do what they did, setting their time and dreams aside to serve God.”

So she did what she thought was needed. “I quit my job, applied to go for training and went to South Africa in 2017,” she says. Her goal is to be obedient to Christ, “to be used by Him to reach others into His everlasting love”.

She committed herself to two years on board the Logos Hope and in this light is currently raising N$15 000 to honour this commitment. This financial support is for accommodation, food and pocket money.

Delysia is thankful to those who have supported her so far, saying, “your open hand that gives is ready to receive”.

For young people who want to do missionary work, Delysia says to start with your personal relationship with God. “If you have a rock strong foundation, the structure will stand. It will be tough, you will be shaken, you may fall but get up, fix your eyes on the One that called you,” she says.

According to Delysia, it may sound near impossible to do all this, but “I always tell people I will only get to the ship if God allows and provides, and guess what, He did!”

If you want to help in supporting Delysia, contact her at 081 740 3880. She will be leaving on the Logos Hope at the end of January.

