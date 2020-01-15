When in Swakop…

15 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Gerine Hoff

While down at the coast for a few days in December, yours truly was in no mood to cook. So, off to the restaurants we went.
First up was Deutsches Haus, which when walking into the foyer, felt somewhat like taking a step back in time.
The Namib restaurant was quiet and our waitron offered us the choice of sitting upstairs or downstairs. Given the kids were with us, upstairs it was.
To welcome us, the adults each received a nice glass of sherry and bread for the table to take the edge off our hunger pangs while we enjoyed taking in the restaurant’s atmosphere.
The kids opted for fish fingers and schnitzel from a smaller menu created especially for them, while hubby and I chose Jägerschnitzel and Cordon Bleu – the latter being a favourite of mine for as long as I can remember.
Soon after our friendly waitron Shanice took our order, we received side salads and it wasn’t long before dinner – silver service no less – was served.
We all really enjoyed our tasty meals. The only two things that niggled was that the kiddies’ fish fingers was advertised as being home made, but it certainly didn’t look like that way, and that there were far too few Smarties on the kids’ ice-cream. My Apfelstrudel was heavenly!
Along with the popular a la carte and gluten free menu, the restaurant also has special menus from time to time. The restaurant and bar serve continental and local cuisine with seasonal specials and a variety of cocktails are also on offer.
If you enjoy fine dining in a tranquil atmosphere, call on Deutsches Haus for a lovely evening out.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Creativity starts here

3 days ago - 21 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

If you are ready to give your creative side a go, then don’t miss the Art Expression course hosted by Pod Studio.Starting on 5 February,...

Die volgende vlak

3 days ago - 21 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Indien jy van die eerste Jumanji gehou het, kan ek nie sien hoekom jy die tweede een nie ook sal geniet nie. Ek...

Egyptian filmmaker commemorated in Namibia

3 days ago - 20 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

As part of the continent wide initiative by the Luxor African Film Festival and Misr Films, Independence Avenue Films (Windhoek, Namibia) commemorates a pioneer African...

Jazzing to the Kalahari beat

3 days ago - 20 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Next Friday (31 January) Aubrei Woki & The Kalahari Band Show perform at the Kalahari Coffee & Jazz Café.The unsung hero of African music, Abrei...

German archival talk at NSS

3 days ago - 20 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

At the end of the month, Werner Hillebrecht hosts a presentation about the German language records of the National Archives and corrects some common misconceptions...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 16 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 17 January• 20:00 Die Broers from South Africa perform at...

Pie in the sky?

1 week ago - 13 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Superman?No! In the case of Spies in Disguise, it’s definitely a bird though. A pigeon...

2020 Bank Windhoek Triennial launched

1 week ago - 13 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Bank Windhoek in collaboration with the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) launched the 2020 edition of the Bank Windhoek Triennial on 9 January.The competition...

Latest News

Inwoners soek by mekaar insae

1 hour ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Die Facebookblad, Okahandja Today, het besluit om inwoners te nader oor die uitdagings wat in die dorp ondervind word.Volgens die inskrywing vroeër in...

Mahindra se Pik (me) Up...

19 hours ago | Motors

Dirk GallowitzMahindra het sopas hul Pik Up S11 met outomatiese ratkas in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel – die eerste land in die wêreld om dit te doen.Mahindra...

Don’t be a vishing victim

22 hours ago | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Big plans for Beatrice

22 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly...

Starting grade 1 on a...

23 hours ago | Education

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year...

Exercise-wise in today’s world

23 hours ago | Life Style

With the rising cost of living, many struggle to find room in the budget for a gym membership. One way around this, is to convert...

Boost for Katutura projects

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Business

The Katutura East Constituency office handed over equipment worth N$150 000 to eight projects ranging from upholstery, laundry, catering, sewing and tailoring and welding services...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Load More