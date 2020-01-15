When in Swakop…

Gerine Hoff



While down at the coast for a few days in December, yours truly was in no mood to cook. So, off to the restaurants we went.

First up was Deutsches Haus, which when walking into the foyer, felt somewhat like taking a step back in time.

The Namib restaurant was quiet and our waitron offered us the choice of sitting upstairs or downstairs. Given the kids were with us, upstairs it was.

To welcome us, the adults each received a nice glass of sherry and bread for the table to take the edge off our hunger pangs while we enjoyed taking in the restaurant’s atmosphere.

The kids opted for fish fingers and schnitzel from a smaller menu created especially for them, while hubby and I chose Jägerschnitzel and Cordon Bleu – the latter being a favourite of mine for as long as I can remember.

Soon after our friendly waitron Shanice took our order, we received side salads and it wasn’t long before dinner – silver service no less – was served.

We all really enjoyed our tasty meals. The only two things that niggled was that the kiddies’ fish fingers was advertised as being home made, but it certainly didn’t look like that way, and that there were far too few Smarties on the kids’ ice-cream. My Apfelstrudel was heavenly!

Along with the popular a la carte and gluten free menu, the restaurant also has special menus from time to time. The restaurant and bar serve continental and local cuisine with seasonal specials and a variety of cocktails are also on offer.

If you enjoy fine dining in a tranquil atmosphere, call on Deutsches Haus for a lovely evening out.

