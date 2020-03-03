Where there is love

Ubi Caritas - your partner when you need it most

03 March 2020 | Business

Ubi Caritas means “Where there is love” and was inspired by the hymn often sung in church a in Latin and English: “Ubi Caritas et amor, Ubi Caritas Deus ibi est”, which means “Where there is love and compassion, God is there”.
Ubi Caritas Gravestones has been operational since 2006 and manufactures a wide range of designs in gravestones. There personnel is highly skilled and take pride in the quality of their work, carrying it out with love and compassion.
Answering the question as to why Ubi Caritas manufacture gravestones, they say it is a labour of love. The gravestone itself is the last symbol to a loved one who passed away. It is only when you experienced such a loss yourself, that you really understand the deep meaning of grief.
The gravestones are manufactured from granite, an ingenious rock that is composed of four minerals. It is very hard and doesn’t weather easily; it is highly resistant to heat and scratches and requires minimal maintenance.
The manufacturers are skilled in the art of forming and polishing the granite into the shape ordered and sometimes designed by clients themselves. The making of gravestone is a very specialized process and enough time is needed to provide the best quality of work.
Ubi Caritas still believes in appointing people and not to replace anyone with machinery. Therefore, they cannot create 3D gravestones done by machines as overseas.
The gravestones vary from the smallest booklets, child art like teddy bears, TV characters or animal shapes, normal sizes and a wide range of designed shapes, to large monuments like roof graves or monuments.
Installations and deliveries of gravestones take place all over the country.
Until recently the company was situated in the Southern Industrial Area but relocated to their sister company Milestone Marble and Granite in the Northern Industrial Area (19 Iscor Street, HTS Bau Building complex) in September. This is the point of sales as well as where the manufacturing of the gravestones takes place.

