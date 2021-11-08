Where to start the house hunting process

08 November 2021 | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.
One of the biggest challenges buyers face when searching for homes is knowing where to start when sifting through the variety of properties available.
“The chances of buying the very first home you view are rather slim,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. “Looking at multiple properties with no real plan will only add to the confusion and can make your decision more difficult.”
It’s a common misconception that utilising different estate agents and going to view as many listings as possible in a day is the best way to house hunt. However, Goslett warns that this may only provide buyers with a general overview of the homes on the market and make it challenging to keep track of each home’s standout attributes.
“Viewing a manageable number of properties – the rule of thumb is to view no more than four properties on any given day – will help buyers to retain as much information about each property as possible,” he says.
Keeping track of hyperlinks to property listings can also become tricky, especially when you are viewing multiple listings in person. To help buyers keep track of key points, Goslett recommends taking notes on each property using an iPad, smartphone or the traditional pen and notebook. “The pros and cons of each property should be logged, listing likes, dislikes and standout features. At the end of the day, delete any notes on homes you disliked and only keep records of the properties that you did like.”

Take your pic
Instead of looking at pictures on the online listing to refresh your memory, Goslett also recommends taking photos of the property while you are viewing it, paying attention to aspects of a home that are especially appealing. Again, only keep pictures of homes that you liked.
Ideally, Goslett suggests that it is best to use just one estate agent that you feel comfortable with. “A reputable real estate professional who specialises in the area will be able to narrow down the search and viewings based on the information and criteria you have provided. This will save you from wasting time viewing properties that don’t meet your needs. Sticking to just one agent also simplifies the admin involved. You can always chat to them if you are uncertain of anything or can’t remember something about the home you just viewed. They’ll have a record of the homes that you’ve seen and a list of each property’s features. Agents will know their listings and will ensure that you find a home that ticks all your boxes,” he explains.
Purchasing a new home is both exciting and stressful. However, handling the process calmly and logically, and with the assistance of a reliable real estate professional will mitigate much of the stress, allowing you to enjoy the process of finding your dream home.

Similar News

 

Buying the worst house in the best suburb

3 days ago - 05 November 2021 | Life Style

It is a common investment strategy to purchase a fixer-upper in a desirable suburb. Some may even go so far as to try and find...

Rescue plan for Omeya's residents

1 week ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek's representatives last night tried to convince homeowners at Omeya to lend their support to a rescue plan for the luxury golf...

Living a life of purpose after retiring

1 week ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started...

Smart strategies for sellers

1 week ago - 27 October 2021 | Life Style

Putting a home on the market can be stressful, and it can be difficult to make objective decisions when it matters most.Adrian Goslett, Regional Director...

Three truths every first-time buyer needs to know

2 weeks ago - 22 October 2021 | Life Style

Many buyers can find the process of purchasing their first home overwhelming because there are so many new concepts with which to grapple. It is...

How agents benefit an experienced buyer or seller

2 weeks ago - 21 October 2021 | Life Style

There is often a steep learning curve involved in buying or selling your first home. Thereafter, the process becomes far less complicated and intimidating.Buyers and...

Upsides to downscaling

3 weeks ago - 14 October 2021 | Life Style

Lockdown restrictions caused many to seek out more space after being confined to their homes. While this presents a good option for some homeowners, others...

Valuable features to add to your home

1 month - 22 September 2021 | Life Style

Each buyer will have unique preferences, but there are some features that tend to be more popular than others. Knowing what these features are can...

How to buy a house cash

1 month - 10 September 2021 | Life Style

When purchasing a property through home finance, buyers may end up spending the equivalent of what the property is worth in interest over the course...

Three tips for interior design novices

2 months ago - 08 September 2021 | Life Style

Our environment plays a crucial role in our wellbeing. Living and working in a visually pleasant setting can boost one’s mood and even one’s productivity....

Latest News

OLAF opens

14 hours ago | Events

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda launched the Otjomuise Live Festival (OLAF) at UN Plaza in Katutura on Saturday.The event is organised by the National Theatre of...

Christuskirche’s bronze plaque disappears

18 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Sunday, the National Heritage Council was still unaware that one of the most famous historic buildings in the country, which is visited...

Consultants to reform Psemas

18 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] finance ministry has decided to take a holistic approach to the various obstacles that plague the state's medical aid, Psemas.Part of this...

Where to start the house...

18 hours ago | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.One of...

End of legal battle between...

18 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) presented their final oral arguments in the High Court in Windhoek...

Home affairs defends anti-gay stance

21 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Home Affairs ministry has acknowledged that their approach to an application for citizenship by descent for the two-year-old son of a Namibian...

Bring your best apple dish...

1 day - 07 November 2021 | Events

Who has the best tasting apple dessert? Bring your apple dessert to Maerua SuperSpar on Saturday (13 November) to take part in the Cancer Association...

Klara, Christiaan dra WAP krone

1 day - 07 November 2021 | Events

Mnr. en Mej. WAP 2021 is Vrydag tydens ’n glansgeleentheid gekroon waar die sangsensasie Livinge Dennis as gaskunstenaar opgetree het. Baie geluk aan die wenners:...

Focus on food

1 day - 07 November 2021 | Government

The health ministry concluded a two-day consultation workshop to develop smart nutrition commitments in preparation for the Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021 on Friday.The...

Load More