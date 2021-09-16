Whistleblower platform launched
16 September 2021 | Crime
In a media release, the bank said it is committed to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct.
“Agribank regards ethical business behaviour to be the responsibility of every person in the bank and is reflected not only in our relationships with each other but also with our customers, suppliers, shareholders and other stakeholders,” Public Relations Officer Fillemon Nangonya, said.
He added that Agribank’s Code of Ethics and related corporate policies are key components of its commitment to high standard of business and personal ethics in the conduct of its business.
“The introduction of the whistleblower platform is intended to provide overall guidance for reporting concerns and or wrongdoings and to further encourage staff, customers and all other stakeholders to raise concerns within Agribank rather than overlooking the problem or reporting such concerns through inappropriate channels.”
The following issues could be reported.
• Criminal offences (fraud, bribery, corruption, theft and receipt of facilitation payments).
• Failure to comply with laws (i.e., non-compliance with anti-money laundry requirements).
• Misuse of company property and damage to company property.
Nangonya encouraged users of the bank’s whistleblowing reporting platform to act in good faith and are thus encouraged not to make false accusations when reporting any concerns.
He added that any employee who knowingly or recklessly makes false or misleading statements or disclosures may be subjected to disciplinary action, while members of the public or stakeholders who report unfounded accusations will be reported to the relevant authorities.
“While members of the public or stakeholders have the choice to report an incident anonymously, the identity of such a person will always be protected,” Nangonya assured.
Incidents can be reported using the bank’s website at https://myagribank.com/whistleblow, or they can contact any of the following staff members:
• Benjamin Coetzee, Manager Internal Audit: [email protected], 061 – 2074258;
• Augusta Sethie, Senior Internal Auditor: [email protected], 061 – 2074241;
• Kenneth Kasata, Risk Officer: [email protected], 061 – 2074233.