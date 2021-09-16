Whistleblower platform launched

16 September 2021 | Crime

Agribank has introduced an anonymous whistleblower platform where unethical, corrupt or fraudulent activities can be reported by staff, members of the public as well as other stakeholders.
In a media release, the bank said it is committed to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct.
“Agribank regards ethical business behaviour to be the responsibility of every person in the bank and is reflected not only in our relationships with each other but also with our customers, suppliers, shareholders and other stakeholders,” Public Relations Officer Fillemon Nangonya, said.
He added that Agribank’s Code of Ethics and related corporate policies are key components of its commitment to high standard of business and personal ethics in the conduct of its business.
“The introduction of the whistleblower platform is intended to provide overall guidance for reporting concerns and or wrongdoings and to further encourage staff, customers and all other stakeholders to raise concerns within Agribank rather than overlooking the problem or reporting such concerns through inappropriate channels.”

The following issues could be reported.
• Criminal offences (fraud, bribery, corruption, theft and receipt of facilitation payments).
• Failure to comply with laws (i.e., non-compliance with anti-money laundry requirements).
• Misuse of company property and damage to company property.

Nangonya encouraged users of the bank’s whistleblowing reporting platform to act in good faith and are thus encouraged not to make false accusations when reporting any concerns.
He added that any employee who knowingly or recklessly makes false or misleading statements or disclosures may be subjected to disciplinary action, while members of the public or stakeholders who report unfounded accusations will be reported to the relevant authorities.
“While members of the public or stakeholders have the choice to report an incident anonymously, the identity of such a person will always be protected,” Nangonya assured.
Incidents can be reported using the bank’s website at https://myagribank.com/whistleblow, or they can contact any of the following staff members:
• Benjamin Coetzee, Manager Internal Audit: [email protected], 061 – 2074258;
• Augusta Sethie, Senior Internal Auditor: [email protected], 061 – 2074241;
• Kenneth Kasata, Risk Officer: [email protected], 061 – 2074233.

Similar News

 

Namibia’s child rape tsunami

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian police opened 15 cases of rape involving children and teenagers aged between 11 months and 17 years old since the beginning...

Remain vigilant as financial crime increases

1 week ago - 07 September 2021 | Crime

The impact of Covid-19 reverberated throughout society and has increased the pressure on individuals and businesses. This is mainly as a result of the global...

Weed activists turn to courts for legalisation

2 weeks ago - 30 August 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] more and more countries around the world legalise marijuana for personal and commercial use, Namibian authorities continue to harshly punish users and...

Land grabbing blamed on City

1 month - 12 August 2021 | Crime

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, blamed the illegal land grabbing underway in the capital on the City of...

Sniffing out trouble

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Crime

Four highly-trained dogs arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport from the Netherlands on Sunday, with the sole purpose of combating wildlife crime in Namibia.Old...

Bank employee catches conman red-handed

1 month - 10 August 2021 | Crime

While on patrol with the Namibian Police on 29 July 2021, Bank Windhoek's Customer Contact Centre Agent Bonifacius Chaunelesethle caught a scammer in the act.Chaunelesethle...

Community policing essential – Ndeitunga

1 month - 27 July 2021 | Crime

Nampol’s Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga encouraged community policing in the informal settlements, urging these communities to form neighbourhood watch teams to curb crime in their areas.Ndeitunga...

NamPol to face GBV head on

1 month - 25 July 2021 | Crime

NamPol on Friday launched its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) National Action Plan aimed at to enhanced policing efforts in a bid to improve responsiveness, expedite investigations...

Immigration officer arrested

1 month - 19 July 2021 | Crime

A 38-year-old Namibian immigration officer employed at the Trans-Kalahari border post in the Omaheke region was arrested on Friday for allegedly corruptly using his office...

No looting reported

1 month - 18 July 2021 | Crime

No incident of looting or attempts were observed in Namibia so far.This according to Nampol Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, who reacted on Sunday to the...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Namibian CSOs welcome ReconAfrica investigation

4 hours ago | Environment

Namibian civil society organisations (CSOs) welcomed today’s announcement of a possible investigation of ReconAfrica by the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian regulators regarding...

City announces shortlisted candidates

4 hours ago | Government

The City of Windhoek said that progress is being made to recruit and fill the positions of chief executive officer, as well as those of...

Whistleblower platform launched

4 hours ago | Crime

Agribank has introduced an anonymous whistleblower platform where unethical, corrupt or fraudulent activities can be reported by staff, members of the public as well as...

Zula with Gazza and KFC

5 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

In October last year, KFC approached Gazza to be the official judge and mentor for their 50/50 festive campaign.“Working with Gazza and his team, to...

Traffic system probe drags its...

7 hours ago | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] months after the police opened a fraud investigation into a multimillion dollar traffic management system tender that involved the installation of 12...

NUST hosts secretaries’ convention

7 hours ago | Events

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts the 5th Annual National Secretaries’ Convention on 8 October 2021, themed “Re-envisioning service quality through digital...

Training teachers

7 hours ago | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school...

Maximizing agriculture through collective investments

7 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiVision 2030 is fast approaching and with nine years left before the country reaches this significant milestone, it becomes every citizen’s responsibility...

Load More