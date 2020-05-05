Who is your hero?

05 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

sWindhoek • [email protected]
While Namibia may be easing lockdown regulations, children are still encouraged to stay at home,
causing much frustration for both the young and older generation.
Amidst the uncertainty, 50 organisations working in the humanitarian sector, including the World
Health Organisation, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the International Federation of Red
Cross and Red Crescent Societies, have launched a new storybook.
The aim is to help children between the age of 6 and 11 understand and cope with Covid-19.
The book, “My hero is you, how kids can fight COVID-19” explains how children can protect
themselves, their families and friends from the Coronavirus and how to manage difficult emotions
when confronted with a new and rapidly changing reality.
The book, written and illustrated by Helen Patuck, was a project developed by the Inter-Agency
Standing Committee Reference Group on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergency
Settings (IASC MHPSS RG).
In the foreword it stipulates that the book should be read by a parent, caregiver or teacher alongside
a child or a small group of children. “It is not encouraged for children to read this book
independently without the support of a parent, caregiver or teacher,” they say.
Before publishing, a global survey was distributed in Arabic, English, Italian, French and Spanish to
assess children’s mental health and psychosocial needs during the outbreak. A framework of topics
to be addressed through the story was developed using the survey results.
Feedback from children, parents and caregivers was then used to review and update the story. Over
1 700 children, parents, caregivers and teachers from around the world took the time to share with
us how they were coping with the pandemic.
They supplementary guide “Actions for Heroes” (to be published later) offers support for addressing
topics related to Covid-19, helping children manage feelings and emotions, as well as supplementary
activities for children to do based on the book. The project was supported by global, regional and
country based experts from member agencies, in addition to parents, caregivers, teachers and
children in 104 countries.
For the English version, access the book at
https://interagencystandingcommittee.org/system/files/2020-
04/My%20Hero%20is%20You,%20Storybook%20for%20Children%20on%20COVID-19.pdf

