Who will take Didi home?

15 July 2020 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia launched the Didi, bear of hope raffle today.
Didi is handmade from pure Alpaca fur and is a collector’s treasure that has even featured on the South African television programme, Kwêla.
Tanya Blaauw from Windhoek donated Didi to the Cancer Association of Namibia saying that “by donating and raffling this little bear to the benefit of CAN, we can help take care of kids fighting cancer and warm the heart of its new owner too!”
Marianne Pretorius (pictured with Didi) is a CAN volunteer in Otjiwarongo who is spearheading this project of hope. The unique collector’s item bear is worth N$1 200 and raffle tickets to win Didi are now on sale with the Cancer Association of Namibia (061-237 740) at N$20 each.

