Why sales fall through before transfer

29 April 2021 | Life Style

Many sellers falsely believe that the sale is as good as done once the Offer to Purchase (OTP) a home has been signed. The unfortunate reality is that there are a number of reasons why a sale can fall through after this agreement has been signed.
According to RE/MAX of Southern Africa’s Adrian Goslett, sales often fall through before the transfer and registration can take place, most commonly owing to the fact that one of the suspensive conditions in the OTP has not been met.
“It is common practice to include suspensive conditions which need to be met before the transaction can proceed, the most common being that the buyer’s offer only stands if he/she receives the necessary bond approval. Normally, each suspensive condition included within the OTP will include an agreed-upon time limit. The transaction can proceed only if all these conditions have been met within the stated time frame.
“If, however, the conditions are not met, then the contract becomes null and void and the whole transaction will fall through. This is often why cash offers are selected over offers where the buyer still needs to sell their current home or receive bond approval for the property in question,” Goslett explains.

Necessary approvals
Another leading cause for offers to fall through is a failed home inspection.
“Most OTPs will include a suspensive condition that states that the offer only stands if the home passes a home inspection. If issues are raised through this inspection, then the seller will either need to address the problems themselves or come to some sort of an agreement with the buyer,” says Goslett.
In addition, offers tend to fall through over incomplete or incorrect planning approvals. “A home cannot be transferred into the new owners’ name unless all existing structures on the property have the necessary planning approval. If the seller is unable to get these approvals, they will need to tear down the structures before the sale may proceed. For this reason, it is always advisable to get planning approval before going ahead with any additions or renovations,” Goslett warns.
As a final piece of advice, Goslett encourages sellers to be as open and honest with their chosen real estate professional as possible. “The more information sellers provide to their real estate agent, the better their chances will be to avoid complications down the line. The more a real estate professional knows, the better able he or she will be to provide solutions before they become problems,” he concludes.

Similar News

 

Can quality appliances increase home value?

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Life Style

When updating and staging a home to sell, many reach the conundrum around whether to upgrade existing appliances in the home. While certain quality appliances...

Is your agent making use of a digital strategy?...

1 week ago - 21 April 2021 | Life Style

The way we live and work has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. It follows then that the way people buy and sell houses will...

How to manage your rental property

2 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Life Style

Purchasing property as a source of rental income is a great way to secure one’s future wealth. However, if poorly managed, a rental property could...

How frequently to do home valuations

3 weeks ago - 06 April 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the largest medium- to long-term investments many will make within their lifetime. As an appreciating asset, the value of one’s...

Negotiate rental escalations like a boss

4 weeks ago - 30 March 2021 | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Support Earth Hour like this!

1 month - 23 March 2021 | Life Style

In preparation for Earth Hour, commencing at 20:30 on Saturday (27 March 2021), all homeowners are encouraged to take a moment to consider the environmental...

How to select a good real estate agent

1 month - 19 March 2021 | Life Style

With so many real estate brands from which to choose, it can be difficult to know which real estate professional will provide the best support...

Attracting tenants in the current market

1 month - 16 March 2021 | Life Style

The local rental market is suffering, reflecting negative growth for the first time in over eight years according to the PayProp Rental Index annual review...

Marketing your home in the digital era

1 month - 04 March 2021 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Should you fix before you sell?

2 months ago - 25 February 2021 | Life Style

Those whose homes are in ill-repair face a complex decision when deciding whether to list as is or fix the property before it goes to...

Latest News

Why sales fall through before...

29th of April 08:09 | Life Style

Many sellers falsely believe that the sale is as good as done once the Offer to Purchase (OTP) a home has been signed. The unfortunate...

Small increase in NamPower tariffs...

13 hours ago | Energy

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) announced that it has approved an increase of 2.92% in the average bulk electricity tariff after an application by NamPower...

Fuel prices unchanged for May

14 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

Inmates have green fingers

15 hours ago | Agriculture

Inmates at various correctional facilities countrywide, produced food worth N$19 million, home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said.He made this statement while tabling the ministry’s...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

15 hours ago | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

WGCC hosts pairs qualifiers

21 hours ago | Sports

Last weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club (WGCC) hosted the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifiers for 2021, where on a pleasant summer’s day...

Blossom celebrates Africa

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibia’s Blossom (real name Ruusa Munalye) has made it into the Top 20 Africa Music Challenge (AMC)This comes after the AMC team held a virtual...

CoW erven sale in May

1 day - 28 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means of tender in...

Fourth basketball camp another success

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Sports

The DHPS/BAS camp was held over three days – from Saturday, 24 April to Monday, 26 April, catering for 90 participants, including coaches and players.Participants...

Load More