Why your household waste is being audited

18 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
The City of Windhoek has undertaken a household waste audit that continues until Friday 20
November.
The aim is to identify the quantity and composition of waste generated at household level.
“Recycling is the main objective for this audit,” CoW corporate communication officer, Lydia
Amutenya, said.
This is the fourth audit of its kind and is usually done every five years. The previous audits were done
in 2013, 2008 and 2004. During this week, CoW teams will be collecting approximately 1 200 wheelie
bins at random. Bins will be collected on the same day the municipal trucks empty the household
refuse bins in the respective suburbs.
The bins will be collected from different houses in your area early in the morning and delivered back
the same in the afternoon. According to a public notice, there will be no need for any team members
to enter or gain access to any property.
According to Amuytenya, the audit is important mainly for planning purposes, including recycling,
waste reduction plan, education strategies and awareness programmes.

