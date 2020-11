Why your household waste is being audited

Windhoek • [email protected] The City of Windhoek has undertaken a household waste audit that continues until Friday 20November.The aim is to identify the quantity and composition of waste generated at household level.“Recycling is the main objective for this audit,” CoW corporate communication officer, LydiaAmutenya, said.This is the fourth audit of its kind and is usually done every five years. The previous audits were donein 2013, 2008 and 2004. During this week, CoW teams will be collecting approximately 1 200 wheeliebins at random. Bins will be collected on the same day the municipal trucks empty the householdrefuse bins in the respective suburbs.The bins will be collected from different houses in your area early in the morning and delivered backthe same in the afternoon. According to a public notice, there will be no need for any team membersto enter or gain access to any property.According to Amuytenya, the audit is important mainly for planning purposes, including recycling,waste reduction plan, education strategies and awareness programmes.