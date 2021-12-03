Wildfires rage for ten days
03 December 2021 | Disasters
A large number of cattle are grazing along district roads northeast of Windhoek where devastating veld fires have forced farmers between Steinhausen and Omitara to cut boundary fences so that animals do not burn to death.
Although it was not known yesterday exactly how many farms have been affected by the fire, it is estimated at more than 60.
The veld fire that started last Tuesday at the Osona military base at Okahandja according to social media, is still raging on several farms along the D1435 from Seeis and the M53 at the Onjala Lodge on the way to Steinhausen.
The spokesperson for the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), Lieutenant-Colonel Tangeni Shikomba, initially confirmed that the fire started at Osona, but later said: “My big bosses say they do not know where it started. The NDF does not know.”
According to the owner of the Okarumuti Game Lodge, army members arrived at their home on Monday afternoon to help with firefighting.
Shikoma said some NDF members had been sent out to help.
“If it's still burning, I'll probably have to go and see and then we'll send more soldiers. Perhaps it's a matter of urgency. As part of our service to the community, we always help fight fires. I do not know why we are not helping this time."
Rangeland at Onjala and Karivo Lodge were partially destroyed. Guests of Onjala Lodge had to be taken to Windhoek on Wednesday for their own safety. Also, guests booked for yesterday could not check in because the fire was not yet completely under control.
"The soldiers started the fire and now they cannot even come and help us. What will happen if the lodge burns down? It means no more work for us. Now that guests have returned, we have to send them away for their safety and the NDF is nowhere," said a worker from the lodge.
Other farmers on the D1435 who were engaged in creating pre-fires have not yet received any help from the NDF, police or fire brigade.
"The soldiers did their part and set the veld on fire. Here only farmers, their workers and volunteers help to fight the fire and we have been doing this since Monday; we can’t any more. We are dead tired. We need help. The fire is burning on so many sides and we are too few to be everywhere," said a farmer.
The fire that is currently burning in this area is on its way to merge with the fire that started on the farm Merino.
A second fire between Omitara and Steinhausen on the D1435 started on the farm Merino when a tractor caused sparks. The same tractor also caused the big veld fire in the area last year.
The fire reached all the B6 main road between Windhoek and Gobabis.
"This is a disaster. We must start repairing our boundary fences as soon as the fires are extinguished and we are sure they will not flare up again. We cut them to give our animals a chance. Now not only must they be repaired, but all the camps have been damaged by the fire. Then we have to catch our animals again and bring them back to the farm. It will all probably take about six months until we are back to before the fires.”