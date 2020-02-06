Wildlife trafficking, cybercrime training for NamPol

06 February 2020 | Crime

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, conducted a Wildlife Trafficking Cybercrime Training Program (WTCP) in Windhoek to strengthen global law enforcement relationships through the sharing of information related to the collection, preservation, examination and investigation of digital evidence to enhance the ability to combat worldwide illegal wildlife trafficking.
The training was conducted by three U.S.-based USFWS experts for 17 participants from the Namibian Police Force.
The one-week curriculum provided an overview of cybercrime investigative topics related to wildlife trafficking which was reinforced through field exercises. The training focused on digital evidence; crime scene processing; basic cybercrime investigative techniques; e-mail, social media and online marketplace investigations. It also encouraged interaction between instructors and class participants and concentrated on the exchange of information and techniques used by USFWS in combating wildlife trafficking using cybercrime investigative techniques in the United States.
Participants were also given the opportunity to use online resources and investigative techniques that support wildlife investigations.
Each participant received a cybercrime CSI kit which contains tools such as a digital camera, a 1TB media storage drive, and multi flash card reader, and a tool kit. The participants used the items in the kits during the numerous labs conducted throughout the training.

