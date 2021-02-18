Win for RMB

RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman. Photo contributed

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank.

RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman, says: “We are extremely proud of Global Finance’s recognition of the long-term value we orchestrate for our clients. With the advent of Covid-19, the importance of innovative and self-service electronic banking channels that enable multijurisdictional optimisation of liquidity and cash management have become even more vital for corporates.”

RMB’s launch of multiple country online balance viewing and local and cross-border online payments, including the ability to invest through online channels, has enabled global treasurers to optimise interest on excess funds. Interest expenses are also reduced as a result of balance-automated sweeping and set-off capabilities.

“We strive to ensure that our customer experience is always enhanced, and we remain an agile bank that empowers our clients to make the right decisions about their money. To this end, we’re constantly redefining our treasury functions to reduce risk exposure and improve efficiencies through automation,” says Chapman.

RMB and FNB are both divisions of FirstRand Namibia Limited, which continuously invest in artificial intelligence and data analytics to help analyse retail customer spending patterns and geo-locations of expenses. This enables clients to identify growth opportunities and trends to better market and serve communities with relevant solutions.

“This is our approach across all our presence countries in Africa and we’re proud to not only have been awarded this accolade in Namibia, but in Botswana and South Africa as well,” concludes Chapman.

