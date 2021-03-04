Win with Agribank’s selfie competition!

04 March 2021 | Society

Hileni Namwandi (26) of Omuntele in the Oshikoto region won a N$10 000 voucher in Agribank’s first round of their women and youth loan scheme Facebook selfie competition that started in October 2020 and runs until the end of April this year.
The competition aims to raise awareness about women and youth in agriculture and how their needs are fulfilled by the bank’s products and services throughout all seasons. The competition is applicable to women of all ages from 18 years and up, youth agricultural entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35, as well as agricultural professionals of all ages.
Namwandi farms with chickens and pigs and started a garden where she grows spinach and tomatoes. She plans to buy seeds and other production inputs with her prize money.
Peneyambeko Nghifikwa (29) from Windhoek who received N$5 000, has always dreamt of becoming a successful farmer. She currently runs two small poultry productions, one at her village of Okelemba in northern Namibia and another in Windhoek’s Havana informal settlement. Nghifikwa plans to buy more feed and drinkers for her poultry project as well as some material for the chicken coops.
Third place went to Teopolina Taukeni (30) from Omungwelume in the Ohangwena region, who received N$3 000. She started a backyard garden to feed her family and grows spinach, tomatoes, beetroot, watermelon, sweet melon, eggplants, cucumber, pumpkins, lettuce and butternuts. She plans to buy shade nets with her prize money.

How to…
Eligible participants should take agricultural selfies while in full production, working in their fields or garden, feeding or heading their livestock, vaccinating or marketing their produce among other things.
They then upload these selfies with a brief description on their timelines and tag the Agribank Facebook page, before they invite their friends to like, comment and share their posts. The top three selfies that generate the most engagement will win.

