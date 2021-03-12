Win with water!

12 March 2021 | Environment

The Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) is running a photo contest specifically aimed at youth in Southern Africa in honour of World Water Day (WWD), which is commemorated on 22 March every year.
And the good news is there is cash up for grabs!
The first prize is U$200, and the second is U$100.
The theme of WWD 2021 is “Valuing Water” and in light of this, the youth are invited to send the GWPSA photos that illustrate the value of water in their respective communities as well as a short write up (200 words) of how we can collectively guard that value.
The competition is open to residents of Southern Africa between the age of 18 and 35 years. Send your entries to [email protected]
The closing date is 20 March, with winners to be announced on 22 March on @GWPSouthernAfrica on Facebook.

