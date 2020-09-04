Win with your Covid art

Cash up for grabs

UNAM, IUM, NUST and the UNDP accelerator labs are calling upon Namibian creatives to participate in a competition to help stop the spread of Covid-19 through art. The good news is that there are cash prizes up for grabs for the winning designs.

By leveraging your knowledge of beliefs, norms and values in your respective communities and for target audiences of your choice, the organisers want you to create a suitable message about Covid or complement government efforts to spread awareness on how to prevent the virus from spreading within communities.

Contributions can be any art form ranging from song, poem and role-playing to drawings and paintings – just as long as your contribution shares a message that educates, persuades or informs your target audience to change their behaviour for the better in the fight against Covid-19.

The themes can be targeted towards children, young adults, the elderly, specific genders or any social group that you believe needs a bespoke awareness approach to stopping the spread of the virus.

The winning entry receives a cash reward of N$5 000, second place will receive a cash reward of N$3 000 and the third place will receive a cash reward of N$1 000. Further prizes will be allocated by categories (such as most original children submission, best rural community submission, etc.).

The deadline for entries is 14 September. For more information, visit https://ictechhub.com/covid-19-creativity-challenge/

