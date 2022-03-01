Wind creates chaos in Gobabis
01 March 2022 | Disasters
According to hostel superintendent Ndjengua Ngavekotoke, the wind came up at around 15:00 and completely ripped the roof of the boys’ hostel. “The whole roof on one side was lifted and blown away. It was blown several meters and ended up on the roof of the hostel matron’s accommodation, damaging that roof in the process.”
Luckily the children were doing homework in the dining hall.
“Fortunately, none of the children were injured. The matron was in her living room, but nothing happened to her either. It started raining immediately after the storm and the hostel and matron's house were flooded. ”
The rain caused much damage and the 120 boys had to evacuate and seek shelter for the night in the dining hall. “The ceiling also got wet and collapsed. The electricity, lights and everything related to power were affected by the rain. The children's clothes, blankets, mattresses and books were soaked.”
Parents were informed on Monday that they need to find alternative sleeping accommodation for their sons until the roof is repaired. “We will be able to provide food, but we will not be able to accommodate them for a while. We have a small hall where we can accommodate less than 20 children – those who come from very far away - but that is all,” Ngavekotoke said.
The hostel was built in 1982 and this is the first time something like this has happened. “The hostel is very old. Our regional manager and the ministry of works were here yesterday to determine the damage and make plans to repair it, but it could still take a long time before everything is repaired and back to normal.”- [email protected]