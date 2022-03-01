Wind creates chaos in Gobabis

01 March 2022 | Disasters

The boys’ hostel at Epako High School in Gobabis’ roof was ripped off by gale-force winds on Sunday leaving 120 boys needing alternative accommodation.
According to hostel superintendent Ndjengua Ngavekotoke, the wind came up at around 15:00 and completely ripped the roof of the boys’ hostel. “The whole roof on one side was lifted and blown away. It was blown several meters and ended up on the roof of the hostel matron’s accommodation, damaging that roof in the process.”
Luckily the children were doing homework in the dining hall.
“Fortunately, none of the children were injured. The matron was in her living room, but nothing happened to her either. It started raining immediately after the storm and the hostel and matron's house were flooded. ”
The rain caused much damage and the 120 boys had to evacuate and seek shelter for the night in the dining hall. “The ceiling also got wet and collapsed. The electricity, lights and everything related to power were affected by the rain. The children's clothes, blankets, mattresses and books were soaked.”
Parents were informed on Monday that they need to find alternative sleeping accommodation for their sons until the roof is repaired. “We will be able to provide food, but we will not be able to accommodate them for a while. We have a small hall where we can accommodate less than 20 children – those who come from very far away - but that is all,” Ngavekotoke said.
The hostel was built in 1982 and this is the first time something like this has happened. “The hostel is very old. Our regional manager and the ministry of works were here yesterday to determine the damage and make plans to repair it, but it could still take a long time before everything is repaired and back to normal.”- [email protected]

Similar News

 

Beloved resident dies in burning house

2 weeks ago - 17 February 2022 | Disasters

Rehoboth • Boet MatthewsA well-known and loved resident of Rehoboth, of whom a big uproar was made on Tuesday when she won N$1 000 in...

Otjomuise flooding: CoW reacts

1 month - 19 January 2022 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] houses on either side of a river running parallel to Istanbul Street in Otjomuise flooded on Sunday afternoon, with many residents involved...

Wildfires rage for ten days

2 months ago - 03 December 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] large number of cattle are grazing along district roads northeast of Windhoek where devastating veld fires have forced farmers between Steinhausen and...

Veld fire still not under control

3 months ago - 30 November 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] veld fire that started near Okahandja about a week ago, rages on.According to Corne Kruger, the fire spread to Ovitoto at the...

Osona area hit by veld fires

3 months ago - 25 November 2021 | Disasters

Although the veld fires in the area surrounding Windhoek have calmed down recently, several major fires broke out countrywide yesterday. This image shows a fire...

Open defecation crisis in informal settlements

3 months ago - 19 November 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected]’s informal settlements continue to buckle under the strain of open defecation, posing a risk to lives and health as the world commemorates...

Many hands bring fire under control

3 months ago - 15 November 2021 | Disasters

Yesterday (Sunday, 14 November), a fire raged at N/a’an ku sê Lodge and Wildlife Sanctuary, destroying two thatch-roofed villas, and spreading to a number of...

21 brande rondom hoofstad aangemeld

4 months ago - 12 October 2021 | Disasters

Windhoek • [email protected] 21 brande is vanaf 27 September tot 7 Oktober in die Windhoek-omgewing aangemeld. Hiervan is tien in voorstede aangemeld en 11 in...

Relief for drought-stricken farmers

4 months ago - 11 October 2021 | Disasters

FNB Namibia joined in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project.FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL,...

App helps with locust outbreak

5 months ago - 02 September 2021 | Disasters

An application to improve early warning of locust outbreaks has been developed by the Food andAgriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).The latest version of...

Latest News

Rock and Rut on a...

41 minutes ago | Sports

The first of five races in the 2022 Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XC MTB Series takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe...

The ultimate in luxury

1 hour ago | Tourism

TransNamib announced that it is seeing the first signs of a revival in the rail-related tourism sector after South African rail company Rovos Rail, which...

Onafhanklikheidstadion word opgeknap

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] ministerie van sport sal nie wag om die oorblywende geld te bekom wat nodig is om die Onafhanklikheidstadion op te knap nie,...

Bank upgrades Post Street Mall

11 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the end of last year, workers have been breaking down, repairing and upgrading Post Street Mall’s entrance to the capital's central business...

200 medical emergency beds for...

15 hours ago | Health

The health ministry on Wednesday received 200 new medical emergency beds following a months-long cooperation on the initiative by the US Embassy in Namibia and...

DHL, SOS Children’s Villages empower...

15 hours ago | Education

An agreement aimed at teaching young people in the care of SOS Children’s Villages Namibia on how to prepare for life after school by way...

Fistball league kicks off in...

15 hours ago | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League’s first round takes place at the SKW fields in Windhoek on Saturday, where nine adult teams and six youth teams...

Hepatitis-E eradicated

15 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] years after declaring an outbreak of Hepatitis-E in Namibia’s informal settlements, the health ministry has announced the end of the outbreak which...

Stad stop Ngairorue se dissiplinêre...

15 hours ago | Local News

Die bestuurskomitee van die Windhoek munsipaliteit het ’n besluit geneem om alle dissiplinêre prosesse wat teen hulle regshoof, Ben Ngairorue, ingestel is, te staak.Ngairorue was...

Load More