Windhoek beers win again

Various beers in the NBL stable were awarded by the German Agricultural Society.

Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) recently participated in an international quality test for beer and mixed beer drinks of the German Agricultural Society (DLG) and was awarded three gold and two silver medals by the DLG Food Test Centre for the excellent quality of its products.

Gold medals were awarded to Windhoek Draft, Windhoek Lager and Tafel Lager while Windhoek Light and Windhoek Non-Alcoholic won silver.

“Companies that voluntarily submit their products to an external quality assessment by the DLG not only demonstrate a focus on exemplary quality, but also strive to continuously improve their products, because quality is no coincidence but rather the result of hard work every day,” said Thomas Burkhardt, DLG project manager.

As part of its quality inspection, the DLG examines the quality of around 800 beers and mixed beer drinks every year.



