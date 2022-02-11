Windhoek beers win again

11 February 2022 | Business

Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) recently participated in an international quality test for beer and mixed beer drinks of the German Agricultural Society (DLG) and was awarded three gold and two silver medals by the DLG Food Test Centre for the excellent quality of its products.
Gold medals were awarded to Windhoek Draft, Windhoek Lager and Tafel Lager while Windhoek Light and Windhoek Non-Alcoholic won silver.
“Companies that voluntarily submit their products to an external quality assessment by the DLG not only demonstrate a focus on exemplary quality, but also strive to continuously improve their products, because quality is no coincidence but rather the result of hard work every day,” said Thomas Burkhardt, DLG project manager.
As part of its quality inspection, the DLG examines the quality of around 800 beers and mixed beer drinks every year.

Similar News

 

Possible buyer for Air Namibia

2 weeks ago - 25 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • Stefan NoechelMedia reports suggest that a South African airline would be willing to take over former state-owned and now bankrupt Air Namibia for...

Am Weinberg joins Gondwana Collection

3 weeks ago - 20 January 2022 | Business

Come 1 February and the Am Weinberg Hotel will join the Gondwana portfolio in a management capacity. According to CEO Gys Joubert of Gondwana Collection...

Here’s looking at 100 days

3 weeks ago - 19 January 2022 | Business

Agribank’s new chief executive Dr Raphael Karuaihe revealed his first 100-day plan at the helm of the bank.He made the announcement during his first staff...

GIPF to accept electronic funeral claims

3 weeks ago - 17 January 2022 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that the fund now accepts completed funeral claims submitted electronically via email. These claims will be acknowledged and...

Brand-new web store launched

3 weeks ago - 17 January 2022 | Business

The Gondwana Collection always has a new plan. While the world was on lockdown, they were dreaming, designing and coding. And now, they are excited...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

4 weeks ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in coffee table book

4 weeks ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

Hartlief staff back to work

1 month - 10 January 2022 | Business

Hartlief workers reported for duty at 06:00 on Monday morning and started working again after a strike since 28 December finally came to an end...

Katuta concludes and introduces 2022 intakes

2 months ago - 03 December 2021 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently celebrated the successful completion of the 2021 edition and introduced the 2022 entrants.Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the programme empowers and...

Muteka joins OM as Human Capital Executive

2 months ago - 02 December 2021 | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Latest News

CoW, NHE info session settlement...

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) have extended an invitation to residents of the Goreangab and Otjomuise areas who have...

Greater vaccine uptake to expedite...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ruusa NandagoThere cannot be a dispute about the wide-ranging implications of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Lives have been lost and livelihoods have been...

Prepare for showers

22 hours ago | Weather

Widespread thunderstorms will occur over the western half of the interior during the coming weekend.The Namibian met office also warned that rain and thunderstorms are...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Cycle Challenge all set for...

2 days ago - 10 February 2022 | Sports

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is set to take place on Sunday (13 February), starting at the new Nedbank Campus on Fidel Castro Street, opposite the...

Youth sport fills up IPESS...

2 days ago - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS), together with GIZ’s regional programme “Sport for...

Couple’s kitchen keeps the roof...

2 days ago - 10 February 2022 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] couple who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 are now using their baking skills and kitchen to try and stay afloat.The income...

Geena Visagie shares a State...

2 days ago - 10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

February is often considered to be the month of love. On Valentine's Day, we shower those closest to us with love and affection, but the...

New driving licences are here

2 days ago - 09 February 2022 | Local News

The Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, officially unveiled Namibia's new driver's licence cards in the capital recently.With this step, Namibia has taken the...

Load More