Windhoek beers win again
11 February 2022 | Business
Gold medals were awarded to Windhoek Draft, Windhoek Lager and Tafel Lager while Windhoek Light and Windhoek Non-Alcoholic won silver.
“Companies that voluntarily submit their products to an external quality assessment by the DLG not only demonstrate a focus on exemplary quality, but also strive to continuously improve their products, because quality is no coincidence but rather the result of hard work every day,” said Thomas Burkhardt, DLG project manager.
As part of its quality inspection, the DLG examines the quality of around 800 beers and mixed beer drinks every year.