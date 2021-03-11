Windhoek below HIV target

'We need to do more' - Amupanda

Image Pixabay

United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) country director, Dr Alti Zwandor, has commended Namibia for achieving its 90% target of citizens living with HIV knowing their status two years prior to the due date.

The 90-90-90 target is three targets that aim to achieve 90% of people living with HIV knowing their status by 2020, 90% of people who know their HIV-positive status on treatment, and 90% of people on antiretroviral treatment with suppressed viral loads.

While Zwandor commended the country as a whole when presenting the Fast-Track Cities initiative while paying a courtesy call on Windhoek mayor, Job Amupanda, she said there is a huge gap between the national and the city level, noting that Windhoek did not achieve the target of 90% in all three categories, recording 85% of HIV positive residents who know their status, 89% linkage to treatment and a suppression rate of 73%.

On his part, Amupanda said although the city is doing better than the country in terms of HIV infection prevention at 47%, it is still far from reaching the global target which is 75%.

“We are not managing the HIV prevention well as a city, so we need to do more,” he said.



No disruption

Zwandor lauded the country for ensuring that there was no disruption to the treatment of people on antiretrovirals during the lockdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, as patients received multi-month medication for up to four to six months at once.

Despite this achievement, the country recorded about 6 900 new HIV infections last year, which she described as worrisome.

The initiative was jointly started in Namibia by USAID and the International Association of Providers of HIV Care (IAPAC) in 2018 to provide essential technical support to 15 priority high-burden cities to accelerate their HIV responses towards achieving key Fast-Track targets and delivering on the commitments of the Paris Declaration of Fast-Track Cities: Ending the AIDS Epidemic which was launched in December 2014.

She highlighted that Namibia nearly achieved a universal percentage of linkage to HIV treatment of 99.4% while the viral load suppression is at 94.5%. – Nampa



