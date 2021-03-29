Windhoek Central Hospital in the dark

29 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]
The Windhoek Central Hospital's neonatal unit and theatre were left in a state of panic on Sunday morning when they were hurriedly relocated to local private hospitals after a blackout occurred at the hospital, leaving premature babies and patients in need of oxygen in danger.
The executive director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Dr Ben Nangombe, confirmed the incident, saying it was caused by a short-circuit and was being attended to. He dismissed concerns that it may have been the result of non-payment of water and electricity bills by the ministry.
“It was just a technical problem that occurred. It has affected the neonatal unit and the theatre. We have engaged the municipality and we have engaged the ministry of works which is responsible for the maintenance of government buildings. They were supposed to be dispatched immediately, so the relevant authorities were informed,” he said.
According to Nangombe, affected patients will be returned to the Windhoek Central Hospital once the electricity supply is restored.
It is not the first time that the theatre and some parts of the Windhoek Central Hospital has been plunged into darkness, leaving critically ill patients at great risk.
In 2016, a baby died moments after being transferred to a private hospital after the Windhoek Central Hospital intensive care unit (ICU) experienced a power outage that lasted several hours. At the time, the back-up power generator worked for just an hour before it failed, prompting medical personnel to use cell phones as flashlights to attend to critically ill patients, while worried relatives sat outside in the dark waiting room.
Nangombe said they have since adopted a contingency plan which allows patients to be transferred to private heath facilities in an emergency. “We could not risk the lives of the patients. We acted immediately. We commend the health professionals who acted swiftly and private health facilities that were ready to assist. That is really what this is all about. We repeat that provision of healthcare is a partnership,” he said.

Similar News

 

Covid’s costs calculated

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Health

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, government through the education ministry has constructed 121 new ablution units in schools across the country, renovated 97...

Good news! Sanitary pads to be zero VAT rated

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Health

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi announced that the supply of sanitary pads will be zero value-added tax (VAT) rated to enhance affordability.Shiimi made the announcement in...

Windhoek below HIV target

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2021 | Health

United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) country director, Dr Alti Zwandor, has commended Namibia for achieving its 90% target of citizens living with...

Call for tax-free pads

3 weeks ago - 05 March 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Emma Theofelus has called on parliamentarians to discuss and debate possible tax exemption or reduction on menstrual...

Hope for hospital beds

3 weeks ago - 03 March 2021 | Health

Repairs on 52 Stiegmeyer beds at the Intermediate Hospital in Katutura commenced last week, made possible thanks to a donation of N$357 400 towards spare...

Drive-through test facility now open

3 weeks ago - 01 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Laboratories has set up a drive-through test facility for Covid-19 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Pioneerspark in the capital.The facility is...

Boost for Hep E

1 month - 23 February 2021 | Health

The health ministry received a donation of Hepatitis E and Hepatitis A virus testing supplies from the government of Japan to help intensify the ministry’s...

Pandemic curbs hepatitis-E

1 month - 23 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] years after a hepatitis-E outbreak was declared in Namibia that has killed dozens of people, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has...

Local hand sanitiser businesses cry foul

1 month - 18 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] hand sanitiser manufacturers have raised concert that the local industry is being crippled by compliance to stringent and costly standards along with...

Period poverty cripples future of Namibian girls

1 month - 17 February 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] onset of menstruation for many Namibian teens poses a threat to their health, education, development and success later in life as they...

Latest News

Windhoek Central Hospital in the...

29th of March 07:25 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Central Hospital's neonatal unit and theatre were left in a state of panic on Sunday morning when they were hurriedly relocated...

SA minsters urged to help...

12 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] South African Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing South African ministers of immigration and international relations to take a stand against Namibia’s refusal...

Steep learning curve for Namibian...

12 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes notched up a second victory over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels in the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town...

Another loss for Desert Jewels

17 hours ago | Sports

The SPAR Proteas continued their unbeaten run in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday with a convincing...

NAC in the black –...

17 hours ago | Tourism

Despite the bleak global economy and low air traffic, Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste gave the assurance that the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is financially...

Increased focus on customers

18 hours ago | Tourism

Just over a year ago, the world was confronted by the devastating impact of Covid-19. During this period, the tourism sector was one of the...

Uganda steals Desert Jewels’ sparkle

2 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes thumped the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels by 49 goals to 28 on the second day of the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament...

DHPS celebrates Cultural Day

2 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Sylvia SchlettweinVisitors – finally!After a year of no events due to Corona, the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) could finally welcome special guests...

Iconic ride continues

2 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Motors

In October last year, Harley-Davidson announced a restructuring strategy for the brand, which is driven to focus on its core customer.Unfortunately, this meant that the...

Load More