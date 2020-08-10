Windhoek entrepreneurs sharpen their business skills

10 August 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek (CoW) in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare recently hosted an “Improve your business” training workshop with 26 Khomas-based, youth female entrepreneurs participating
One of the participants was Josefina Endjala who owns a small enterprise called Patriotik that sells quality leather bags with local and African themes as her inspiration.
Josefina describes the training as beneficial to her business. “One of the important benefits is helping us understand what it takes to expand our businesses. Unfortunately, Covid-19 has negatively affected my business, since my main target market is tourists. However, with the new skills I acquired, I’m hopeful it will make my business more resilient and sustainable going forward.”
Josefina also manufactures genuine leather face masks.
For more about her beautiful range of local products, she can be contacted on 081 201 5205 or follow her on Instagram @Patriotik_BY_jte.
The “Improve your business” training programme was sponsored and supported by the CoW, the Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare, the United Nations (through their UNWOMEN programme), the De Beers Group of Companies, and Kongalend.

