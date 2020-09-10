Windhoek festival postponed

Members of a Kavango dance troupe performing at a previous festival. Photo Facebook

The annual /Ae//Gams Arts and Cultural Festival hosted by the City of Windhoek every year, has been postponed due to Covid.

The festival was initially schedules to take place at the end of October, however after careful consideration, council deemed it fit to prioritise the health and safety of residents and visitors over hosting the event.

However, the Festival Advisory Committee is planning to host online artistic and cultural expression activations in different arts disciplines to build some momentum towards the main festival, which will take place next year.

