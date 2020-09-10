Windhoek festival postponed

10 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The annual /Ae//Gams Arts and Cultural Festival hosted by the City of Windhoek every year, has been postponed due to Covid.
The festival was initially schedules to take place at the end of October, however after careful consideration, council deemed it fit to prioritise the health and safety of residents and visitors over hosting the event.
However, the Festival Advisory Committee is planning to host online artistic and cultural expression activations in different arts disciplines to build some momentum towards the main festival, which will take place next year.

Similar News

 

Eiseb scoops Lifetime Achievement Award

3 days ago - 07 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The 2020 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award on pianist Dennis Eiseb. This award is reserved for an artist who has...

Win with your Covid art

6 days ago - 04 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

UNAM, IUM, NUST and the UNDP accelerator labs are calling upon Namibian creatives to participate in a competition to help stop the spread of Covid-19...

Luister lekker saam na Elvis Blue

1 week ago - 03 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Vanaand agtuur is dit sulke tyd – skakel aanlyn in om Elvis Blue in aksie te sien!“As ek musiek speel, laat dit my altyd goed...

Artists celebrate ‘30’

1 week ago - 01 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Nina van ZylInspired by Namibia’s 30 years of independence, the idea for the ‘30’ group exhibition was born. Zero is a symbol of...

More money for arts

1 week ago - 31 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) announced the approval of another N$608 050 under the Arts & Culture Covid-19 temporary relief fund.The latest amount...

Bursaries for COTA film students

3 weeks ago - 18 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) awarded bursaries worth N$90 000 to 12 final year students at the College of the Arts (COTA).They are Ndeshipanda Hamunyela,...

Captured on film

3 weeks ago - 18 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

With 21 516 760 global confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 766 663 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by 17 August at 10:48,...

More money for arts handed out

3 weeks ago - 16 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) handed out another N$342 000 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) relief fund in the second round...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 weeks ago - 13 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The Namibia Arts Association hosts a group exhibition featuring 30 top local artists, including Asser Karita, Francois de Necker, Jost Kirsten, Nicky Marais,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 month - 06 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:00 The Village Farmer's Market in Liliencron Street takes place every Saturday until 12:00. Buy fresh, locally produced goods and engage in healthy...

Latest News

Is your testament up to...

10th of September 16:35 | Opinion

Windhoek • Paulina ElifasCrises have one thing in common: crucial decisions matter. One lesson we continue to learn as we fight Covid-19, is the significance...

NESA in the hot seat...

10th of September 16:23 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Oshetu residents say no to...

6 hours ago | Local News

People living in Oshetu informal settlement at Okahandja object to plans by the ministry of urban and rural development (MURD) to relocate them to a...

Thieves using ‘Nampol’ facemasks

22 hours ago | Crime

The police has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals impersonating police officers by wearing face masks imprinted with police logosAccording...

Voter registration cards still valid

23 hours ago | Politics

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said misinformation is circulating amongst the public regarding the validity of the voter cards issued in 2014 during the...

Three-month deadline to register for...

23 hours ago | Business

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act,...

Livestock shipment plans put on...

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian company that planned to bring domestic livestock from South Africa and Botswana by road to local seaports for export by ship...

Namibian soccer stars scoring in...

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.The Rehoboth-born player...

Namibians say no to live...

1 day - 09 September 2020 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] a thousand people have signed a petition demanding a stop to a proposed business plan that would see thousands of live farm...

Load More