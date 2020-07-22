Windhoek game park under threat

22 July 2020 | Environment

The Daan Viljoen game park is under constant threat from communities living in the informal settlements of Windhoek who enter the park illegally for poaching.
Daan Viljoen is situated 25km west of Windhoek and informal settlements such as Agste Laan and Goreangab are situated near the game park.
Khomas Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, made this statement during the State of the Region Address (SoRA) on Tuesday. She said that the number of inhabitants in informal settlements is growing and that they often enter the park illegally to kill wildlife, collect firewood and vandalise the park fence.
“In my previous SoRAs in 2018 and 2019, I condemned the practice of encroaching on the conservation areas and warned perpetrators of the consequences of their actions,” the governor said, adding that the environment, tourism and nature conservation constitute the backbone of the Namibian economy.
“Just as I said before, culprits are warned and they better heed our call before it is too late,” McLeod-Katjirua said. – Nampa

