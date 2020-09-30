Windhoek Gym launches online school

Photo contributed

Windhoek Gymnasium announced that as from January next year, they will offer a flexible yet structured online school for grade 4 to 12 learners across Namibia and other SADC countries.

“During lockdown, Windhoek Gymnasium’s virtual and remote learning strategy proved to be a great success,” says Colette Rieckert, Managing Director of Windhoek Gymnasium. “With the online learning strategy in full effect, it became clear that there is a great need among parents, especially outside the Windhoek Gymnasium family, who are eager for their children to obtain a quality education, but for whom it is not possible to physically send their children to school here. So, the Online School is set to service this need,” she added.

She said that the education model is ideal for families who travel frequently or who live in neighbouring countries; for learners who have major commitments that affect their ability to attend classes at set times; and for children who desire flexibility to complete the work at times that suit them.

While Windhoek Gymnasium remains a physical brick-and-mortar school where learners can continue to attend classes on campus, the online school offering is an additional education option available to parents and learners who prefer this as a learning alternative.

“Many parents are also concerned about sending their children back to school during the pandemic, especially those with immune-compromised family members living in the same household. The online school is therefore a response to this pressing need,” she said.



How it works

The online school will implement the ‘HyFlex’ (hybrid flexible) teaching model, which will see learners attending pre-recorded online classes from home, as presented by Windhoek Gymnasium’s teachers. This is combined with scheduled face-to-face sessions over three days every month with fellow online classmates at Windhoek Gymnasium.

The purpose of the monthly face-to-face sessions at the school allows for a thorough and intense revision of the work that online learners had to cover on their own. These contact sessions also provide learners with the opportunity to participate in practical-based group activities such as coordinating science experiments or building a robot. This is in line with the school’s vision to assist with learners’ holistic development by creating opportunities for them to socialise and collaborate.

Large assessments, such as test weeks and examinations, will continue to be written under controlled conditions at Windhoek Gymnasium. As with Windhoek Gymnasium’s full time learners, the online school’s learners will follow the Namibian National Curriculum, with grades 11 and 12 writing the Namibian Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary (AS) level, underscribed by Cambridge.



Flexibility

The flexibility provided by the online school is ideal for learners who are motivated and committed to a self-study environment. Once registered to the school’s online platform, learners will have access to the video recordings of classes. This means dedicated learners will be able to move through the curriculum at their own pace.

Rieckert stresses that the online school is not a home-schooling model, where parents need to take on the responsibility of teaching and continuous supervision. It is a learn-from-home model. The parent thus assumes a smaller supervisory role similar to the role they would normally fill (e.g. checking that the learner has done their homework).

Registration for the Windhoek Gymnasium Online School is open to any learner in Namibia and other SADC countries, and learners do not need to have any prior association with the school to apply. Monthly fees for the primary school are N$3 800 and N$4 700 for high school, and the deadline for applications is 15 November 2020.

Visit https://www.curro.co.za/namibia/windhoek-gymnasium-namibia/ for more information.

