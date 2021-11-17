Windhoek Gym wins investment challenge

17 November 2021 | Education

Old Mutual in partnership with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) along with other partners, awarded the top five winning teams that took part in the Namibian Scholar Investment Challenge (NSIC) from 10 May to 22 October 2021.
In total, 162 teams from across the country had the opportunity to trade listed shares on the NSX after receiving a fictitious N$500 000. The aim was to introduce the Namibian youth to stock market investments and to provide them with knowledge on broader aspects of capital market operations.
The Geals from Windhoek Gymnasium won the first prize of N$50 000 thanks to their return of 30.8% on their initial investment, followed by the Eagle Investors from the University of Namibia (UNAM) with a return of 23.3% which netted them N$30 000. Trading Masters came in third position, with a return of 16.8%, winning them N$20 000. Fourth place went to Edu United who took home N$10 000 for their return of 10%, while NamWealth got N$5 000 for their return of 8.8%.
To enable the participants to trade, each team received a starter pack consisting of basic information and a glossary on financial terminologies. The participants were tasked with doing research and applying analytical skills to make good investment decisions with the goal of increasing the value of their portfolio by the end of the trading date.

Windhoek Gym wins investment challenge

17 November 2021 | Education

Old Mutual in partnership with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) along with other partners, awarded the top five winning teams that took part in the

