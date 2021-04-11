‘Windhoek has delivered nothing’ - Amupanda

An archive image of work carried out at Goreangab Ext. 4. Photo Facebook/WCEw

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda says he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plots

are serviced at Goreangab Extension Four.

The project forms part of an agreement between the Presidency and the Affirmative Repositioning

Movement to service urban land in Windhoek and other towns like Oshakati and Walvis Bay.

While visiting the area to assess the progress on Friday, Amupanda said the project which started in

2015, has become an eyesore to him as 338 plots were supposed to be serviced at Goreangab

Extension Four but five years later, not a single plot has been serviced.

“We are not even supposed to be here today assessing the progress of work that should have been

done five years ago. We should be somewhere else doing something else, concentrating on other

projects. Right now, there should be houses here occupied by people who were desperate for a roof

over their heads,” Amupanda said.

He added that other towns that have the same project have already done something tangible, like

Oshakati where close to 4 000 plots have been serviced. Amupanda said that Windhoek is the capital

and is supposed to lead by example but has delivered nothing through the same project. The current

City leadership will therefore accelerate the project and have it completed by either November or

December 2021.

Amupanda also took issue with a boundary wall built between the construction site and a private

development project which separates the two areas, saying the Windhoek leadership will not

tolerate segregation between the poor and rich. Private developers building in Katutura should

accept the idea of mingling with poorer communities, he said. – Nampa