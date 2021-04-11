‘Windhoek has delivered nothing’ - Amupanda

11 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda says he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plots
are serviced at Goreangab Extension Four.
The project forms part of an agreement between the Presidency and the Affirmative Repositioning
Movement to service urban land in Windhoek and other towns like Oshakati and Walvis Bay.
While visiting the area to assess the progress on Friday, Amupanda said the project which started in
2015, has become an eyesore to him as 338 plots were supposed to be serviced at Goreangab
Extension Four but five years later, not a single plot has been serviced.
“We are not even supposed to be here today assessing the progress of work that should have been
done five years ago. We should be somewhere else doing something else, concentrating on other
projects. Right now, there should be houses here occupied by people who were desperate for a roof
over their heads,” Amupanda said.
He added that other towns that have the same project have already done something tangible, like
Oshakati where close to 4 000 plots have been serviced. Amupanda said that Windhoek is the capital
and is supposed to lead by example but has delivered nothing through the same project. The current
City leadership will therefore accelerate the project and have it completed by either November or
December 2021.
Amupanda also took issue with a boundary wall built between the construction site and a private
development project which separates the two areas, saying the Windhoek leadership will not
tolerate segregation between the poor and rich. Private developers building in Katutura should
accept the idea of mingling with poorer communities, he said. – Nampa

