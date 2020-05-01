Windhoek man accused of paedophilia

01 May 2020 | Crime

The Namibian Police has arrested a 49-year old man in Windhoek who has been under investigation for some time, for his apparent active involvement in and possibly production of child pornography, which involved underaged Namibian children. It is this newspaper’s understanding that the man has been under investigation for some time and will be brought to book under the Child Care & Protection Act (No. 3 of 2015), which protects Namibian children. It would seem the police raided his house in Cimbebasia yesterday and confiscated incriminating material and equipment. It would seem as though this man has been focusing on local children at sport events. Asked for a comment, NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the arrest: “The man is charged for crimen injuria, the contravention of the child protection act and contravention of section 6 of the organized crime act.”

Similar News

 

Lockdown not stopping ‘unscrupulous elements’

1 week ago - 21 April 2020 | Crime

Since the lockdown extension, 77 people have been charged countrywide for violating lockdown regulations, of which 40 were arrested for selling alcohol, 15 for failing...

Pre-primary settles with parents of kidnapped daughter

1 week ago - 20 April 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek pre-primary school has agreed to pay N$500 000 to the bereaved parents of a five-year-old girl who was abducted and raped...

OKH residents warned to be weary of water

1 week ago - 20 April 2020 | Crime

The ministry of agriculture, water and land reform (MAWLR) warned the public, mainly residents around the town of Okahandja, to avoid buying or using empty...

Reduction in crime recorded

2 weeks ago - 14 April 2020 | Crime

A significant reduction in crime was reported across the country, with a decrease in cases of assault and grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the past...

Dozens of arrests for violating lockdown

2 weeks ago - 14 April 2020 | Crime

Seventy people were arrested countrywide between 5 and 11 April for violating lockdown regulations, the police said.According NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the highest...

Domestic violence could spike under lockdown

3 weeks ago - 08 April 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] surge in domestic violence cases fuelled by anxiety over health and financial security, could be the next casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic...

EFT scammer arrested in the capital

1 month - 19 March 2020 | Crime

The City Police arrested a suspect in connection to the purchase of tyres through fictitious electronic fund transfer on Wednesday.Speaking to Nampa, City Police Superintendent...

Booklet for law enforcement officials

2 months ago - 17 February 2020 | Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation launched a booklet analysing the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials which sometimes...

‘Neighbourhood Watch’ for campuses

2 months ago - 13 February 2020 | Crime

The Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) launched its Campus Patrol campaign on Thursday, aimed at fighting crime at all institutions of higher education in the...

Wildlife trafficking, cybercrime training for NamPol

2 months ago - 06 February 2020 | Crime

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, conducted a Wildlife Trafficking Cybercrime Training Program (WTCP) in Windhoek...

Latest News

Corné is vuur en vlam

2 days ago - 30 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Die enkelsnit “Vuur en Vlam” is ’n opwindende debuut vir die talentvolle Suid-Afrikaanse sanger, Corné Pretorius. Dié kunstenaar het reeds op 7-jarige ouderdom begin kitaar...

Good night, sleep tight

2 days ago - 30 April 2020 | Life Style

Windhoek · [email protected]’s every (new) mom’s worst nightmare. A little one that refuses to sleep. And if this sounds familiar, then don’t miss the online...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Piesangskons

2 days ago - 30 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

As die piesangs in jou yskas al bietjie pap is…Hierdie kombinasie van skon en piesangbrood sorg vir ’n geurige alternatief tot brood. Dit smaak sommer...

Food distribution reaches San

2 days ago - 30 April 2020 | Society

The department of the marginalised communities development under the office of the vice president on Wednesday distributed food to the San community in Epukiro Post...

Chaos erupts at Windhoek council...

2 days ago - 30 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] explosive City of Windhoek council meeting held yesterday afternoon stagnated for hours over a heated dispute between councillors over the legality of...

Drive thru open for expired...

3 days ago - 29 April 2020 | Transport

Drive through facilities at NaTis Valley reopened today in Windhoek’s northern industrial area along with the cash halls for corporate clients at the Roads Authority...

The world Air Nam’s oyster

3 days ago - 29 April 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia has been granted a licence that enables it to fly anywhere in the world, corporate communications manager Paul Nakawa said, adding that the...

Foster babies need help

3 days ago - 29 April 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] a shortage of foster homes in Namibia, one government social worker has taken it upon herself to look after 15 babies between...

PDM, RDP approach police over...

3 days ago - 29 April 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek city councillors this morning opened a criminal case against Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu and acting city CEO Pahukeni Titus for violating...

Load More