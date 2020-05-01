Windhoek man accused of paedophilia

The Namibian Police has arrested a 49-year old man in Windhoek who has been under investigation for some time, for his apparent active involvement in and possibly production of child pornography, which involved underaged Namibian children. It is this newspaper’s understanding that the man has been under investigation for some time and will be brought to book under the Child Care & Protection Act (No. 3 of 2015), which protects Namibian children. It would seem the police raided his house in Cimbebasia yesterday and confiscated incriminating material and equipment. It would seem as though this man has been focusing on local children at sport events. Asked for a comment, NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the arrest: “The man is charged for crimen injuria, the contravention of the child protection act and contravention of section 6 of the organized crime act.”

