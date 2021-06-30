Windows PC Users: Here’s what you need to do against growing cyber threats
30 June 2021 | Technology
Windows PC users are at the forefront of many risks in the desktop computer world.
Seeing as they make up the majority this is of little surprise. After all, even threat actors would focus on these users as that is where they are most likely to get a payday – playing the game of numbers.
That being said, you don’t have to make it easy for these threat actors. The following tips will help you fight back against different forms of attacks – and come out on top too.
Update your software
A shocking 16.55% of Windows users are still on the Windows 7 platform. That would not have been cause for concern if Microsoft had not officially discontinued the software. That means any bugs and flaws in the OS won’t be patched – and hackers can exploit that to get users. Starting now, update your software to the latest version. Even if you had the latest Windows (Win10), make sure to download and install all updates pushed out to you.
Create non-admin accounts
You don’t usually need to use your admin account for basic, everyday tasks. A basic account would handle that just fine. So, create one. That way, anyone who gets physical access to your system can’t make admin changes without getting into your admin account – which will be passworded strongly, no doubt.
Generate backups
Both offline and online.
The WannaCry ransomware is infamous for the rate and speed at which it spreads. What many might have forgotten is that the ransomware exploited basic vulnerabilities in the Windows OS to work that well.
The downside to ransomware is that users have to pay hackers to get access to their files. And even then, access to these files might not be secured. That is where backups come in.
In the case of a similar attack, simply wipe the entire system and restore from backup – and you are good to go.
Install security software
Gone are the days when the pre-installed antivirus software on your computer was everything you needed for the best security.
Times have changed and so have the tactics of the threat actors. These days, you need to:
● Get antimalware to keep all the malicious codes and apps away.
● Secure your device with a VPN for PC especially if using a free or public Wi-Fi network. There is a reason why brands like HP now bundle one of these on their computers.
● Have a password manager to keep all of your unique logins secure. Bonus points if the password manager has a free password generator too.
● Install an outbound firewall on your device.
Stay safe
Threat actors are not taking a break, so you should not procrastinate either. Get started with the above today for a better shot at privacy and security.
