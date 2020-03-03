Winning in the water and at school

Maya Stange, Oliver Durand, Ronan Wantenaar and Heleni Stergiadis, pictured with their trophies after putting in exceptional performances during the four-day Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships over the weekend.

Ronan Wantenaar and Heleni Stergiadis retained their respective senior Ludorum trophies in Windhoek last weekend after taking part in the four-day Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships.

Representing Marlins, Wantenaar recorded 3 438 Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) points while Dolphins’ Stergiadis logged 3 421 FINA points.

Apart from swimming, the duo take their education seriously.

Asked how he manages his tertiary studies and swimming, Wantenaar said the love for swimming helps him to focus on life. “I have been training hard since last year, even throughout my exams. It was not easy, but the passion for the sport helped me through it all.”

Wantenaar, who is studying towards his electrical engineering degree in South Africa, also walked away with eight other individual awards. His advice to his fellow youth is to keep believing in themselves and their talents. “Keep doing what you love, and you will always be happy in life.”

Stergiadis, who scooped up her third Senior Victrix Ludorum title, said she was particularly proud to be part of the championships again. “I saw that everybody put in their best performance after coming back from the African Swimming Confederation (CANA). The spirit from everyone, including my team Dolphins, was tremendous. Thank you to my team and Bank Windhoek.”

Stergiadis is currently in her last year in high school. “This is my most important year to date, and I am still deciding what I need to study at tertiary level, but as long as I can keep swimming and studying, I will be happy.”

Dolphins’ Oliver Durand won Junior Victor Ludorum, while Maya Stange won her first Junior Victrix Ludorum.

Durand, who is currently in grade seven, said that he will focus on breaking records and his education, while Stange said she was thrilled with the award since she put in a lot of hard work. “It feels good, and I am happy about my achievement. Thank you everyone for your support.”

Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen, congratulated all the winners. “What makes Bank Windhoek proud is despite the physical demand of the sport, how swimming helps these athletes balance the demands of their education.”



Looking back

With a total of nine records broken, the Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships saw 176 swimmers from seven clubs race for top honours in 1 493 events.

From these clubs, four were from Windhoek, two from Swakopmund, and one from Oranjemund. They are Aqua Swimming Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Flippers Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatics Club, Phoenix Swimming Club, Swakopmund Swimming Club, and Oranjemund Swimming Club.

The team trophy went to Dolphins Swimming club with 4 257 points. They also won the trophy in 2019.

The Namibian Swimming Union (NASU) hosted the event. “We are proud that our swimmers managed to achieve great results. They were competing on the back of CANA Zone IV in Botswana and swam in cold and rainy conditions. The swimmers resolve, and tenacity is commendable,” said NASU’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara.

The Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships is the highlight of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala season. It serves as the trials for the South African Junior Championships scheduled to take in South Africa next month.

