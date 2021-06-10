Winter Cup in Reho on Saturday

The Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) hosts the second edition of its MTC Winter Cup in Rehoboth on Saturday.

The first edition was held in Okahandja last year.

The upcoming event will be held without the presence of spectators due to Covid-19) restrictions that are currently in place.

NHRA President, Marthinus de Waal, said the event will go on as planned by NHRA with the approval they got from the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC). “Horse racing is a non-contact sport and those expected to compete in the Winter Cup must be registered members of clubs that are registered with NHRA,” he said.

Earlier this month, health minister Kalumbi Shangula, announced the exclusion of contact sport events for duration of a month due to the escalation number of Covid cases in the country. De Waal added that due to this instruction, the NHRA decided to exclude spectators for the upcoming event.

“All measures are in place to deal with those who will violate our rules. We have asked extra reinforcement from the Namibian Defence Force to assist us in this matter if the situation escalates during the competition,” De Waal said.

Riders will compete in 19 different categories on the day and MTC will avail N$250 000 for the hosting of the event. – Nampa

