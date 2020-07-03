Winter jackets for Windhoek Gym student leadership

03 July 2020 | Education

Nictus Holdings Limited handed over school jackets to the Learners Representative Council of Windhoek Gymnasium Private School earlier this week.
Nictus Holdings Limited managing director Philippus Tromp described the sponsorship as the company’s way of celebrating the growth of education standards in Namibia. “The Windhoek-based school is amongst the top performing schools in the country, and as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility we decided to reward these future leaders.
Over the years Nictus has extended its support to various educational institutions throughout the country, mainly through its subsidiaries TrenTyre, Auas Motors and Nictus Furnishers.

