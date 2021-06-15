Winter warmers for Mandume PS

Green Enterprise Solutions donated winter gear to the learners of Mandume Primary School. Photo contributed

Green Enterprise Solutions donated much needed scarves, gloves and beanies to the learners of Mandume Primary School in the capital.

Namibian winters are cold and harsh, and even more so when you are not wrapped up against the elements.

Green, with whom Mandume PS has a close relationship, was delighted that 100 pupils received the winter gear. “These items will go a long way to keep children warm and focused in class. It is very difficult to concentrate when all you are thinking of is staying warm,” principal Robert Dishena said. “We are grateful that the team at Green chose our school to make the donation. There are many schools and many children that need assistance, especially in winter. This winter wear has put a smile on the faces of our learners and Green’s generosity has was warmed all our hearts. The children will wear them with pride.”

