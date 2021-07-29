Winter warmers for paediatric ward

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Human Capital, Retuura Ballotti, pictured with Doctor Justina Elago. Photo contributed

A hot water urn, a glucometer and test strip kit, bathing necessities, winter clothing, diapers and wipes, toys and children’s books were donated to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in Windhoek by Bank Windhoek's Human Capital Department recently.

According to Bank Windhoek’s Retuura Ballotti, Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of the bank’s existence. “We extend our community care by donating to the Katutura State Hospital’s Paediatric ward in response to their identified needs.”

The paediatric ward cares for 55 infants, children, and adolescents from birth up to the age of 18.

Dr Justina Elago, who received the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health, thanked the bank for the gesture and said that the assistance would support the ward during these challenging times.

The bank's Human Capital staff members also handed over winter clothes as part of the donation. “Through this donation, we hope to convey our care, love, and support for all that the Katutura State Hospital's Paediatric ward does for our community,” Ballotti concluded.

