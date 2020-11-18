With a pinch of sweetness
18 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment
Starting off with cakes and cupcakes, this is only the beginning for one Windhoek entrepreneur, who
started her own company during lockdown.
Syluvia began baking during lockdown, with no knowledge about the fundamentals of baking, saying
that she watched many YouTube videos. “I started as an amateur baker but officially started Sweet
Connections in June,” she says.
“I have always been fascinated by the role ingredients play in developing something out of so many
different components. And with baking being a science, that fascination grows every time I study baking
textbooks and learn how everything works,” she adds.
Moreover, her passion is driving her to expand. “I would like to expand to cake rolls, premixes and a
baking school,” she says.
New to the business, pricing has been a challenge. “I want to make a profit but I also want to be fair. I
want everyone to have a taste of what we offer,” she says. And even though Covid-19 has been a
challenge, she makes it work. “I look forward to employing our first team member soon!”
For her, every bake is a new starting point to do better than the previous time, learning all the time.
“Exceptional customer service is a business trait that should be expected by every client and delivered
for every Sweet Connections interaction, consultation and order.”
Inspiration
Syluvia says she is inspired by her clients. “They come with really interesting designs and concepts. If I
can do it, I give it my all. If I can’t, I let them know that I am not at that level of expertise yet and politely
decline.”
There are those who give her design carte blanche, and the she gets to come up with something she
believes they would like. “So far, I have received great feedback,” she says.
Even though the business is still in its infant shoes, Syluvia is working on diet-specific baked goods,
including bran muffins, keto cakes and cupcakes, as well as vegan options. “I am still compiling and
testing.”
However, the demand for these types of products is growing and everyone is trying to take better care
of their body. “But they too deserve to have a sweet treat every now and then without worrying about
the calories or sugar levels.
“Sweet Connections cares for more than just the money. We care about the people buying too. That’s
why, even in the current sweet range, we use more vegetable oil than we do butter. And we will keep
looking for healthier substitutes too.”