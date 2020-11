With a pinch of sweetness

Windhoek • [email protected] Starting off with cakes and cupcakes, this is only the beginning for one Windhoek entrepreneur, whostarted her own company during lockdown.Syluvia began baking during lockdown, with no knowledge about the fundamentals of baking, sayingthat she watched many YouTube videos. “I started as an amateur baker but officially started SweetConnections in June,” she says.“I have always been fascinated by the role ingredients play in developing something out of so manydifferent components. And with baking being a science, that fascination grows every time I study bakingtextbooks and learn how everything works,” she adds.Moreover, her passion is driving her to expand. “I would like to expand to cake rolls, premixes and abaking school,” she says.New to the business, pricing has been a challenge. “I want to make a profit but I also want to be fair. Iwant everyone to have a taste of what we offer,” she says. And even though Covid-19 has been achallenge, she makes it work. “I look forward to employing our first team member soon!”For her, every bake is a new starting point to do better than the previous time, learning all the time.“Exceptional customer service is a business trait that should be expected by every client and deliveredfor every Sweet Connections interaction, consultation and order.”InspirationSyluvia says she is inspired by her clients. “They come with really interesting designs and concepts. If Ican do it, I give it my all. If I can’t, I let them know that I am not at that level of expertise yet and politelydecline.”There are those who give her design carte blanche, and the she gets to come up with something shebelieves they would like. “So far, I have received great feedback,” she says.Even though the business is still in its infant shoes, Syluvia is working on diet-specific baked goods,including bran muffins, keto cakes and cupcakes, as well as vegan options. “I am still compiling andtesting.”However, the demand for these types of products is growing and everyone is trying to take better careof their body. “But they too deserve to have a sweet treat every now and then without worrying aboutthe calories or sugar levels.“Sweet Connections cares for more than just the money. We care about the people buying too. That’swhy, even in the current sweet range, we use more vegetable oil than we do butter. And we will keeplooking for healthier substitutes too.”