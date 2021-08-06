Women help Rehoboth's vulnerable
06 August 2021 | Society
More than 100 people currently living on Rehoboth's landfills recently received a hot meal, juice and fruit.
Elodine Cloete from Rehoboth Mommies in Need (RMIN) joined two friends, Charmey Schwartz and Edwina Croughan, visiting the dump.
“About 120 people of different ages live there. My organisation recently received food from the Community Warriors Namibia and we immediately started cooking the food and handing it out to less privileged people. For the people at the dump, we made a delicious chicken curry. Charmey and Edwina cooked the food in Acacia Primary School's kitchen.”
RMIN plans to return to the dump site this weekend to hand out another meal, as well as blankets and clothes.
Cloete founded RMIN at the end of 2020 after a mother sent her a Facebook message asking for milk. “It was very strange, because we were not friends or know each other at all. She asked for milk and I decided I could help and she did.”
More and more requests from mothers, especially for milk and nappies, came in and as a result Cloete started a Facebook page (Rehoboth Mommies in Need), because she could no longer help all the needy women out of her own pocket.
Meanwhile, RMIN not only helps mothers and their babies, but also other needy people in the town.