Women, newborn health in the spotlight

19 October 2021 | Health

Health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula launched a national guideline aimed at providing up-to-date guidance on the provision of quality and equitable services to improve the health of women, newborns and children on Monday.
The guideline, ‘Antenatal Care for a Positive Pregnancy Experience and Maternal Record’, is part of Namibia’s commitment to the international goals for ending preventable maternal and child deaths by 2035 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
At the launch, Shangula in said that with less than a decade left to achieve SDG targets, it is crucial that accelerated actions are taken to achieve the national and global targets articulated for maternal, newborn and child health.
He said reducing maternal and neonatal mortality is an essential component of SDG 3, specifically the commitment to reduce the global maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100 000 live births by 2030, with no country having a maternal mortality rate of more than twice the global average.
Namibia, he said has made significant strides in improving and increasing access to various health services, among them sexual reproductive health, nutrition, Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and HIV/AIDS.
The Namibian Demographic and Health Survey Report of 2013 estimated the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to be at 385 per 100 000 live births, a slight decrease from 449 per 100 000 live births in 2006, while trends in maternal mortality from 2000 to 2017 estimated a maternal mortality ratio of 195 per 100 000 for Namibia.
Further, it is estimated that the proportion of births attended by skilled personnel stands at 88%, while neonatal mortality stands at 16 per 1 000 live births.
According to Shangula, these figures are still high and more so now as it is impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Maternal and perinatal death rates remain a major challenge in Namibia. Quality and effective antenatal care reduces complications from pregnancy and delivery, reduces stillbirths and perinatal deaths, and offers an opportunity for integrated care during pregnancy,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Khomasdal market the cleanest

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Health

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big...

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed

4 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Health & wellness: Covid impact needs more studies

6 days ago - 13 October 2021 | Health

It is no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. Yet, the global extent of this impact remains largely...

Mental Health Bill heads to Parliament

6 days ago - 12 October 2021 | Health

The Mental Health Bill, which will replace the obsolete Mental Health Act of 1973, is expected to be tabled in Parliament early next year.Senior mental...

Fight against HIV continues

1 week ago - 08 October 2021 | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Grim Amnesty report attracts government attention

1 week ago - 07 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] say they are eager to study and apply the recommendations contained in a grim Amnesty International report detailing widespread human rights violations...

Eye clinic gets N$1.5 million

2 weeks ago - 04 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek [email protected] Namdia Foundation handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography machine as part of a N$1.5 million donation to the Windhoek Eye Clinic on Friday.The...

Poor women hardest hit by abortion ban

2 weeks ago - 30 September 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] strong evidence that restrictive abortion laws disproportionately harm impoverished Black women, pro-choice activists face an uphill battle to meet and discuss Namibia’s...

Breast cancer and the elderly: Is radiation necessary?

2 weeks ago - 29 September 2021 | Health

Dr Justus ApffelstaedtDownscaling of treatment has been a buzzword in breast cancer treatment for the last couple of years. It means that medical, surgical and...

More AZ vax for Nam

2 weeks ago - 28 September 2021 | Health

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi...

Latest News

Kersfees mark met ‘n verskil

19th of October 14:18 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] jaarlikse Village Christmas Market is om die draai met Wanderers wat in ’n sprokiesagtige dorpie getransformeer gaan word wat almal sal laat...

Young entrepreneur shares startup experience

19th of October 14:08 | Business

Leo Canopus was among the seven startups selected in early March for the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) Acceleration Programme, which was open to students,...

The Dash is a go!

1 hour ago | Sports

With only 50 days to go, the Nedbank Desert Dash returns for its 17th consecutive year on Friday, 10 December.The cycling event, taking place under...

Student cycling training this Saturday

3 hours ago | Local News

The next training session for students to learn to cycle and the study the rules of the road, takes place on Saturday (23 October).EBIKES4AFRICA along...

Women, newborn health in the...

3 hours ago | Health

Health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula launched a national guideline aimed at providing up-to-date guidance on the provision of quality and equitable services...

First rain forecast from today

3 hours ago | Weather

Grootfontein • [email protected] showers are expected in the Zambezi, the two Kavango, eastern areas of Otjozondjupa and the Omaheke regions as from today. In addition,...

Public abortion hearings kick off...

5 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]’s historic public hearings on abortion law reform began in high gear on Monday with pro-choice advocates calling on the repeal of an...

Two more festival spots for...

1 day - 18 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian film Hairareb will be screened during the opening ceremony of the Festival International du Film Panafricain de Cannes tomorrow (19 October) at the...

Eerste globale skatting van belangrikheid...

1 day - 18 October 2021 | Environment

Ongeveer 175 000 plantspesies – die helfte van alle blomplante – maak gedeeltelik of algeheel staat op dierebestuiwers ten einde saad te kan produseer en...

Load More