Women, newborn health in the spotlight

Health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula launched a national guideline aimed at providing up-to-date guidance on the provision of quality and equitable services to improve the health of women, newborns and children on Monday.

The guideline, ‘Antenatal Care for a Positive Pregnancy Experience and Maternal Record’, is part of Namibia’s commitment to the international goals for ending preventable maternal and child deaths by 2035 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

At the launch, Shangula in said that with less than a decade left to achieve SDG targets, it is crucial that accelerated actions are taken to achieve the national and global targets articulated for maternal, newborn and child health.

He said reducing maternal and neonatal mortality is an essential component of SDG 3, specifically the commitment to reduce the global maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100 000 live births by 2030, with no country having a maternal mortality rate of more than twice the global average.

Namibia, he said has made significant strides in improving and increasing access to various health services, among them sexual reproductive health, nutrition, Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) and HIV/AIDS.

The Namibian Demographic and Health Survey Report of 2013 estimated the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to be at 385 per 100 000 live births, a slight decrease from 449 per 100 000 live births in 2006, while trends in maternal mortality from 2000 to 2017 estimated a maternal mortality ratio of 195 per 100 000 for Namibia.

Further, it is estimated that the proportion of births attended by skilled personnel stands at 88%, while neonatal mortality stands at 16 per 1 000 live births.

According to Shangula, these figures are still high and more so now as it is impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Maternal and perinatal death rates remain a major challenge in Namibia. Quality and effective antenatal care reduces complications from pregnancy and delivery, reduces stillbirths and perinatal deaths, and offers an opportunity for integrated care during pregnancy,” he said. – Nampa



