Women on the go!

The National Road Safety Council of Namibia (NRSC) recently celebrated International Women's Day with Pupkewitz Toyota during an event hosted by Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) under the international theme “I am generation equality: realizing women’s rights”. The event created a platform for the NRSC to empower women, help them break stereotypes and at the same time promote safe driving by having female technicians from Pupkewitz Toyota give tyre changing demonstrations. Each woman had an opportunity to see how a tyre should be changed and how to check tyre tread depth with tyre measuring cards. This all falls in line with the National Road Safety Council's mission to ensure the safety of all users and in so doing build a sustainable road network.

