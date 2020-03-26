Women on the go!

26 March 2020 | Events

The National Road Safety Council of Namibia (NRSC) recently celebrated International Women's Day with Pupkewitz Toyota during an event hosted by Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) under the international theme “I am generation equality: realizing women’s rights”. The event created a platform for the NRSC to empower women, help them break stereotypes and at the same time promote safe driving by having female technicians from Pupkewitz Toyota give tyre changing demonstrations. Each woman had an opportunity to see how a tyre should be changed and how to check tyre tread depth with tyre measuring cards. This all falls in line with the National Road Safety Council's mission to ensure the safety of all users and in so doing build a sustainable road network.

Similar News

 

Each for Equal celebrated in Namibia

2 weeks ago - 07 March 2020 | Events

PPS (Professional Provident Society) Insurance Namibia hosted its fourth annual women’s breakfast and celebrated International Women’s Day on 6 March with over 50 guests in...

Dinner in the dark for athletes on the move

2 weeks ago - 06 March 2020 | Events

Have you ever tried eating dinner blindfolded?If your answer is no, then prepare to have your senses heightened as you partake in the Dinner in...

Shop till you drop at The Village Market

3 weeks ago - 04 March 2020 | Events

To get your freshest produce and the most unique crafts, don’t miss The Village Farmers Market that takes place in the capital city every Saturday...

Independence anniversary logo unveiled

3 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Events

The deputy minister of information and communication technology (MICT) Engel Nawatiseb unveiled the 30th independence anniversary celebration logo and theme for the next five years...

From Covid-19 to pangolins

4 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Events

The Scientific Society hosts a public talk Dr Eric Dziuban of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, themed “Is the New Coronavirus a...

Camping, the outdoors and one massive jol

4 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] are ready for the biggest rock festival ever, with Camp Rock – a 3-day bonanza with local and international stars – taking...

It’s hip, it’s happening – it’s Kasi Vibe!

4 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Events

The organisers of the Kasi Vibe Festival (KVF) volume 8 are promising a bigger and better event with lots of new activities.According to KVF Public...

N$1 mil for independence celebrations

1 month - 20 February 2020 | Events

Government has made N$1 million available towards the country’s 30th independence anniversary celebrations.The festivities will be taking place at Independence Stadium in Windhoek, where President...

Grow your own greens

7 months ago - 25 August 2019 | Events

If you've been considering growing your own produce, then join Eden Greenfields on Saturday 31 August when they host training on how to grow organic...

Get your hats ready, ladies!

7 months ago - 25 August 2019 | Events

One of the many highlights on the Cancer Association of Namibia’s social calendar, is the annual Hats and Roses Ladies Events in support of the...

Latest News

‘Retain employees’ - Shinguadja

26th of March 15:12 | Economics

The executive director in the ministry of labour, industrial relations and employment creation, Bro-Mathew Shinguadja, called on employers not to retrench, force employees to resign...

Keep banking like this

26th of March 14:58 | Banking

In support of government’s approach to curb the spread of Covid-19, Bank Windhoek urges clients, stakeholders and the public at large to adhere strictly to...

City says toilets were cheaper

26th of March 14:15 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) reacted to reports by the Namibia Press Agency that it spent N$15 million to build 25 communal toilets.The CoW said...

Athletes yet to be rewarded

51 seconds ago | Sports

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) is yet to find N$910 000 to reward athletes who won medals at the African Games, IAAF World Athletics Championships...

Ma dankbaar ná lughawe drama

2 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel - Een ma is dankbaar dat haar seun weer by die huis is ná hy een van sowat 150 Namibiërs is wat gister...

Join Future Females online

4 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] lockdown looming over Namibians, Future Females decided to host their event online.Interested parties can join in tonight’s event from 18:30 to 20:00....

Register to reconnect water –...

22 hours ago | Disasters

The City of Windhoek announced that during the lockdown in the capital, clients whose water accounts were disconnected due to non-payment will be reconnected for...

Air Nam shuts down temporarily

22 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all flights, including domestic and regional flights, effective 27 March until 20 April 2020. Long haul flights (international)...

When the gods are lazy

23 hours ago | Environment

The gods must be crazy is a film from the 1980s in which the world was introduced to the Ju'/Hoansi San living happily in the...

Load More