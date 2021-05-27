Women’s health clinic next week
Book your space now!
27 May 2021 | Social Issues
Screening will be for cervical (Pap smear) and breast (clinical breast examination) cancers. Bring along your Namibian ID, your own night gown/wrap, and N$100 (CAN will pay the rest).
Unfortunately there is only space for 100 ladies, so make sure to book your space at 061 237 740 ahead. CAN also requests that women be there early to get your seat.
If you would like a private appointment / specific timeslot OR would like to book a Corporate Clinic for your company, please contact our Medical Team at [email protected] or 061 237740 (Sr Aina Nghitongo or Martha Angula).