Women’s issues not considered

15 May 2020 | Government

An online poll that was conducted on Wednesday showed that 47% of participants do not think that African governments are taking women’s issues into consideration as they develop policies to address Covid-19.
This poll was part of a Webinar series hosted by Africa.com under the theme, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders. Of the respondents, 28% think that African governments are taking women’s issues into consideration as they develop policies to address COVID-19, with 25% who had no opinion on the matter.

Africa.com CEO Teresa Clarke said that the poll results are supported by the qualitative data that was collected from 17 000 registrants for the webinar series. “We asked registrants what their greatest concern is with respect to COVID-19. Many respondents referenced the disproportionate burden that lockdowns place on women, and the economic vulnerability of market women.”
The panel discussion featured the Prime Minister of Namibia, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, as well as Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Women.
Other questions posed during the webinar included is, compared to Western countries, do professional women have community resources and support to remain resilient to the challenges posed by COVID-19, of which 70% disagreed with the statement, 18% agreed and 12% neither agreed nor disagreed.
Approximately 1,500 business leaders participated in the poll. Participants came from 46 countries across the African continent. The largest sectors represented are financial services and professional services, followed by energy and manufacturing. A smaller tier consisted of real estate, health care, agriculture, health care, and media, arts & entertainment.
The next webinar discussion will take place on Wednesday, 20 May, under the theme, ‘What’s the real story behind africa’s covid-19 figures.’

