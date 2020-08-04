Wondering what to do this weekend?

Don’t miss the colourful spectacle at Klein-Aus Vista!

04 August 2020 | Tourism

If you head to the south, you will witness first-hand the mesmerising winter landscape that has unfolded at Klein-Aus Vista in the form of the colourful winter blossoms that are currently in full bloom.
The minimal winter rains have transformed parts of this usually arid landscape into a nearly unrecognisable wonderland: Five different species of vibrant blue, purple and yellow blossoms create a beautiful natural spectacle unlike any other.
While Klein-Aus Vista offers daily excursions to the flowers from midday to shortly after sunset, there is also a weekend of ‘Flower Power’ that is being hosted on 8 and 9 August for all outdoor-lovers: Two days of mountain-biking, fat-biking, e-biking or trail-running await to offer you a unique experience to observe the awe-inspiring landscape as it awakens in all its splendour.
For more details, visit the Klein-Aus Vista Lodge Facebook page, send an email to [email protected], call 063 258116/021 or send a WhatsApp to 081 407 0691.

