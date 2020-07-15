Wood on the move – again

15 July 2020 | Agriculture

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) plans to start issuing permits for the transportation of harvested timber, but with strict conditions to be communicated on various platforms, the ministry’s spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said.
Muyunda said businessmen in the local timber industry have been calling on government to allow them to resume the marketing and transportation of already harvested timber. “We are going to communicate the conditions under which the operations of timber have to take place at a later stage,” he said.
Last November President Hage Geingob announced that government had lifted the ban on the marketing and transportation of harvested timber which was implemented due to an increase in illegal timber harvesting. This also included exports. However, the operations stopped in March due to Covid-19 and have not returned to normal despite the gradual easing of restrictions.
“Everything has resumed, except timber. The charcoal industry which is also under forestry, has resumed with exporting and transporting as we speak,” Rundu businessman George Shikongo said, adding that after the president announced the lifting of the ban, things had gone well.
“We started exporting and transporting the timber from farms with the transport permits given to us to take it to Walvis Bay. Things went well until the pandemic came,” he said.
Shikongo stated that the halt in operations has affected their employees. “We have now been reported to the labour court by our workers who have not been paid while the timber is rotting on our farms. We feel like we are being discriminated against,” he said.
Muyunda said the hold-up in the resumption of timber trading was due to the fact that the ministry is working on promoting the local trade of timber and looking into enterprises that can be started in terms of producing and processing timber to create employment for locals. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Weaner champ series launched

1 week ago - 06 July 2020 | Agriculture

The 2020 Agra Weaner Championship Series was officially launched in the capital last week.Traditionally the annual Agra Weaner Championship Series is an opportunity for farmers...

Bumper watermelon crop for San

2 months ago - 27 April 2020 | Agriculture

The San in the Nyae Nyae Conservancy have become increasingly reliant on farming since climate change now has a huge impact on their traditional way...

World Bank seeks innovators to solve top three agri-challenges

3 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Agriculture

Did you know that investing in agricultural development is up to three times more effective for reducing poverty than doing so in any other sector?With...

Going green at Gobabis correctional facility

3 months ago - 23 March 2020 | Agriculture

Nearly a year after the construction of the Gobabis correctional facility hydroponics project greenhouse, the project continues to thrive.According to Senior Superintendent of the Gobabis...

Hydroponics project opens at Gobabis jail

5 months ago - 07 February 2020 | Agriculture

The Gobabis Correctional Facility hydroponic project was officially inaugurated earlier this week, with the hope that the project will become the main vegetable supplier especially...

Agribank and GIZ sign second MoU on bush control

7 months ago - 29 November 2019 | Agriculture

The Agribank and GIZ/MAWF Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend and strengthen their cooperation for two years....

Apples in the Kalahari?

8 months ago - 13 November 2019 | Agriculture

On Monday (18 November), Salomon Kalondo hosts a public talk at the Scientific Society about how Namibian farming will have to change to remain viable....

Hattrick for Calitz

8 months ago - 30 October 2019 | Agriculture

Bertus Calitz was honoured as Agra’s National Weaner Champion for the third consecutive time the competition has been held. He was also honoured with this...

Dag spesiaal vir heuningbye

9 months ago - 11 October 2019 | Agriculture

Aan die einde van hierdie maand is daar ’n spesiale dag wat opgedra is aan heuningbye en Namibië se bekende byeboer, Roland Graf zu Bentheim,...

Top score for Leonise

9 months ago - 07 October 2019 | Agriculture

Leonise Human, a 17-year-old learner of Gobabis Gymansium, impressed judges at the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition when she scored an amazing 98%...

Latest News

Internet access a ‘basic human...

13 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] to arguments heard this morning, internet access is a basic human right.This was stated during a public hearing by the Communications Regulatory...

Young entrepreneurs' DREAMS realised

16 hours ago | Business

Seven young women have launched their own tailoring business thanks to support from the US government-funded DREAMS project.Along with this, the young entrepreneurs delivered 300...

Who will take Didi home?

17 hours ago | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia launched the Didi, bear of hope raffle today.Didi is handmade from pure Alpaca fur and is a collector’s treasure that...

Licence renewal burden eased

17 hours ago | Transport

Customers with multiple vehicles registered on his/her name, will be able to effect payment for the renewal of a vehicle licence without being affected by...

Staff changes at Nampol

18 hours ago | People

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force announced a number of changes of position in the force.• Deputy Commissioner Moritz Norres !Naruseb has been...

Agreement signed, sealed and delivered

21 hours ago | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW), the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) plan on working together more closely, share knowledge and...

Wood on the move –...

23 hours ago | Agriculture

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) plans to start issuing permits for the transportation of harvested timber, but with strict conditions to be...

Lighting up Katutura

1 day - 14 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has invested N$15 million in electrifying 1 200 households in the informal settlements, commissioned in Katutura on Monday by minister of...

Big boost for Groot Aub...

1 day - 14 July 2020 | Society

A small feeding centre and orphanage in the community of Groot Aub, a project of the Youth Worship Team project, received a N$300 000 boost...

Load More