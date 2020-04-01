Work as usual

Waste management personnel at risk

01 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected]
The current coronavirus pandemic raises questions and brings challenges regarding waste management practices and procedures, as well as safety and health measures for persons working in these industries.
With many waste removal employees at risk for exposure, Rent-a-Drum’s commercial manager Jaco Swart, said they have various measures in place to make sure employees are protected.
He said that they have introduced a new clock-in system at sites and reduced staff members. “We now have an electric clocking in system, so employees don’t have to use the log book any longer,” he said.
He added that the firm has a specific number of staff allowed in their vehicles at any given time and employees are provided with safety kits. Moreover, Rent-a-Drum monitors its employees on site and off site.
“We have also stopped a couple of standard procedures, like testing for alcohol,” he said.
According to Swart, the pick-up times for waste collection remains the same and the amount of recycling bags per household is still two per home.
Swart said that it remains a challenge to tackle waste, and with many individuals now at home more than in the past, he asked that residents try to limit their waste, in a bid to help protect Rent-a-Drum staff.

