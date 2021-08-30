Work begins on new Auas-Gerus transmission line

30 August 2021 | Infrastructure

NamPower has started with construction on the multi-million dollar 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line that runs from Auas the substation near Dordabis, to Gerus substation near Otjiwarongo.
The 400 kV transmission line is part of Nampower’s investment in expanding its 400 kV transmission infrastructure backbone, by more than 800 kilometres.
The construction of the transmission line is a testament of NamPower’s ambition to deliver sustainable security of supply and a least-cost tariff path that will support economic growth and maintain the company’s financial sustainability.
To ensure that NamPower maintains pace with the evolving electricity needs of the country, the line will allow the utility to serve an increased number of customers through access to its existing Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and prospective solar, hydro, biomass, wind and other generation plants, thereby enhancing accessibility to clean energy in the country.
Further to that, the line will also allow for an increased transfer capacity to NamPower’s transmission customers to alleviate challenges currently experienced in ensuring continued electricity supply. The new transmission line will enhance NamPower’s ability to trade electricity between other countries within the South African Power Pool (SAPP).

Other benefits
In addition, the line is also expected to benefit all Namibians through an increased access to data services, as NamPower currently avails its fibre-optic network through its subsidiary, the GridOnline, to licensed telecommunication service providers.
Line construction is expected to be conducted using primarily the lightweight Cross-Rope Suspension Tower with the conductors in a compact delta configuration. This tower uses a reduced amount of steel and blends into the surroundings with the aim to minimise the environmental impact, as well as to reduce pollution. In addition, it aims to minimise the impact on bird life, as certain identified sections on the structure will be marked with bird flight diverters.
The line route will traverse the Khomas and Otjozondjupa regions. The alignment of the line is expected to cross the B6 road to the west of the Hosea Kutako International airport, as well as the B1 south of Otjiwarongo and the C38 between Otjiwarongo and Outjo.

Open international bidding
The contractor, Power Line Africa, was appointed through a process of Open International Bidding, conducted by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia. The accepted contract amount for the construction of the transmission line is N$629,801,144. The project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2022.
Over and above its continued investment in new generation capacity, NamPower will implement further projects to expand its 400 kV transmission capacity to ensure that it can continue to deliver on its mandate of providing reliable electricity for the future needs of Namibia.
NamPower owns a transmission system and a network of 66 kV to 400 kV overhead lines, spanning a distance of more than 11 704 km. Continuous investments are made to keep the national grid in a superior condition to ensure an efficient, reliable and effective network with minimal disruptions.

Similar News

 

Scores head to big city lights every year

6 days ago - 24 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek’s (CoW) acting chief executive George Mayumbelo said the City cannot control the influx of about 10 000 people who move to...

CoW seeks millions for electrification

1 week ago - 16 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has prepared a financial model as part of a collaboration agreement with international financial institutions in a bid to acquire...

Working together towards a healthier Namibia

2 weeks ago - 12 August 2021 | Infrastructure

Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) has received support totalling N$1.75 million from RMB Namibia since 2018, with the money going towards a number of community projects....

Municipal audit resumes

2 weeks ago - 09 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek last week resumed their municipal service audit, which was piloted in Cimbebasia and Klein Windhoek in March and April. The audit...

CoW hands over ISUHPP homes

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek together with stakeholders handed over 131 affordable houses to beneficiaries under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Affordable Housing Pilot Project (ISUHPP) earlier...

Bus fares take a hike

1 month - 12 July 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced increases in its municipal bus fares as from today (12 July). Fares have increased from N$7 to N$7.50 per...

Funding sought for desalination plant

1 month - 11 July 2021 | Infrastructure

Cabinet has approved the soliciting of funding by NamWater and government to fund the next phase of a planned desalination plant to secure water supply...

Water situation dire

1 month - 04 July 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s agriculture minister and president of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW), Calle Schlettwein, said the continent is in a grim state when it...

Residents fume over fuel station

2 months ago - 28 June 2021 | Infrastructure

Residents of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek are up in arms over the construction of a fuel station in the residential area as they fear it...

French funding for groundwater management

2 months ago - 13 June 2021 | Infrastructure

The French government through the Agence Franҫaise de Développement (AFD) has availed funding for technical cooperation on a groundwater management and combating drought project in...

Latest News

International honour for local bank

30th of August 12:21 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Work begins on new Auas-Gerus...

30th of August 12:09 | Infrastructure

NamPower has started with construction on the multi-million dollar 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line that runs from Auas the substation near Dordabis,...

National DotA2 E-sports team selected

30th of August 12:02 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently hosted the final round of the DotA 2 national tournament where the new Namibian team was selected.These five...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

30th of August 11:57 | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

30th of August 11:45 | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Social media: What’s hot and...

30th of August 11:34 | Technology

Did you know that, contrary to what one might think, older age groups are the fastest-growing segments of many social media platforms’ audiences? Facebook, for...

Shikongo takes silver at Games

19 hours ago | Sports

Paralympic sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda won the first medal for Namibia in the men’s T11, 400 metres at the 2020 Paralympic...

Pay cuts continue at NWR...

19 hours ago | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all...

Fuel prices on the up

19 hours ago | Energy

The price of fuel will increase by 60 cents per litre for petrol and 30 cents per litre for diesel on Wednesday (1 September).According to...

Load More