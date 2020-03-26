Work from home like a pro

With stringent restrictions being implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people are being forced to adapt to working from home or working remotely.

This is new territory for many and has opened up a whole new playground for the bad guys, so Exactech Forensics has put together 10 tips and tricks to help you get through working from home safely and as securely as possible.



1. Phishing scams are rife. Be aware of phishing scams targeting remote workers with sensational or emotional messages. Without your colleagues around, you need to be extra vigilant of both email and phone scams. Report any suspicious messages to your IT security team.

2. Be extra careful of fake news and malicious websites taking advantage of newsworthy events, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Your passwords are the key to the kingdom. Without the company network to protect you, the power now lies squarely in your hands, or your passwords. Make sure your password for each critical site is strong and unique.

4. Use multi-factor authentications wherever possible. This is combining your username and password with something that you own, such as a one-time password app on your phone.

5. Don't fall far "credential phishing" attacks where scammers trick you to hand over your username and passwords. Best is to not ever click on links asking you to update your details. Rather bookmark the sites you frequently use.

6. Apply all basic security features. Keep your operating system, plug-ins and anti-virus software up to date and apply security patches when necessary.

7. Secure your home WiFi network. There are two basic must-dos to set this up securely: Change your default router password. If you're still using "admin/admin", "admin/password" or something similar to log into your router itself, change it. Next, when setting up a password for your WiFi network, make sure you choose WPA2. And whatever you do, do not run a WiFi network without a password.

8. Keep your work environment private and safe. Ensure that nobody is allowed to access your work computer, including family and kids. Others could unintentionally download malicious software or access files they shouldn't see. Ensure your work conversations remain private and check your policy on smart home devices like Alexa or Google Home. Also, avoid printing at home. If you must, lock sensitive documents away and shred them before discarding them.

9. Use a virtual private network (VPN). It provides a secure tunnel for all your internet traffic, preventing criminals from intercepting your data. Ask your security team to set up one for you.

10. Read your policies. They are there to keep you, the company and your data safe. In turn, this allows you to work in the comfort of your home. You are your company's strongest line of defence, so remember to remain super vigilint.



