Working together towards a healthier Namibia

DWN initiated an urban sanitation programme with support from UN organisations, which encourages residents to build their own toilets.

Development Workshop Namibia (DWN) has received support totalling N$1.75 million from RMB Namibia since 2018, with the money going towards a number of community projects.

DWN’s Beat Weber said RMB Namibia’s contribution has been used for several key projects, of which the most important are the land and sanitation programme, as well as the Covid-19 Emergency Support Programme.

“The contributions from RMB were all strategic and critical investments into the early stages of programmes that address key development issues in Namibia, and have subsequently developed into major national programmes. The land and sanitation programmes have contributed to national development policy, as well as development practice on the ground,” Weber said.

CEO of RMB Namibia Phillip Chapman, said RMB aims to work as a catalyst for the upliftment of Namibians all over the country through innovative solutions.

“DWN is one of Namibia’s larger NGOs with an increasing and growing contribution towards more sustainable and inclusive urban development in the country. They now employ 30 Namibians and have seven regional offices and projects in around 15 towns. RMB’s contribution has also resulted in the involvement of FNB in designing and testing a new home loan product for low-income earners.”



Financial injection

The programme for the Delivery of Affordable Land for Housing was given a much-needed financial injection in 2018 with an amount of N$250 000. Another contribution of N$500 000 in 2020 was used for the revolving funds in Keetmanshoop and Karibib, and to establish the land programme office in northern Namibia.

Weber added: “RMB’s contribution has allowed us to initiate what is today a significant land servicing programme for low-income residents, with continued growth across Namibia.”

DWN initiated an urban sanitation programme with support from UN organisations, which encourages residents to build their own toilets, while providing building guidelines and training. It also involves the work of many volunteers who implement sanitation awareness campaigns, informing residents on the importance of building and using toilets and the dangers of open defecation.

“RMB’s support of N$500 000 came at a critical time to expand the programme in Windhoek, improve low-cost toilet designs and construct toilets in ten kindergartens in the capital’s informal settlement. We are thankful for the opportunity afforded to us via RMB to work towards a healthier Namibian nation.”



