Workshop for school dance clubs

01 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Dance Sport Academy in partnership with the Dance Sport School League South Africa hosted the Dance Sport School League (DSSL) Namibia Dance Workshop at the National Theatre last week.
The workshop was well attended by primary and secondary schools as well as three dance sport clubs, representing various regions.
The workshop was officiate by Joan Smit, Secretary General of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC).
Besides the NNOC that paid for the printing of workshop materials, the committee also paid the coach consultation fee of N$5 000 for Craig Bullock, three nights’ accommodation for him and the transportation of the delegates to the After School Centre in Katutura.
Other sponsors were the Dance Sport School League (DSSL), the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) the After School Centre in Katutura, the Jakob Marengo College, the ministry of sports, youth and national services (for accommodation at the Windhoek International Youth Hostel and transport), and the Namibia Sports Commission.

